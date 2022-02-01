Four rescued as flames engulf eighth floor Tower Hamlets flat
- Credit: London Fire Brigade
Firefighters rescued four people from a blazing block of flats last night, after a property on the eighth floor went up in flames.
London Fire Brigade's 999 control officers received 40 calls to the fire, which broke out in on New Village Avenue, off East India Dock Road in Poplar, just after 10.30pm on Monday, January 31.
Four people were rescued by firefighters wearing breathing apparatus, and were assessed at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews.
Another person was taken to hospital.
About 70 firefighters using 10 fire engines had the blaze under control just before midnight.
The cause of the fire in the five-roomed flat is under investigation.
Station commander Matt Williams, who was at the scene, said: "We evacuated 20 people from the building and rescued four people via an internal staircase.
"One of the Brigade's new 32-metre ladders from Old Kent Road Fire Station was used as a water tower and crews also used drones to provide an aerial view of the incident and increase situational awareness."
Fire crews were expected to remain at the scene throughout the night and the LFB urged people to avoid the area while they continued work to make the scene safe.
Abbott Road was closed at the junction with the A13, down to the junction by Blair Street.
Crews from Plaistow, East Ham, Greenwich, Shoreditch and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.