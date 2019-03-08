Sexual health centre reopens at Whitechapel after NHS £2m refurbishment

Royal London's hospital complex in Whitechapel where the All East Ambroke King sexual health clinic has been refurbished. Picture: Mike Brooke Mike Brooke

A £2m refurbishment of the All East sexual health centre in Whitechapel has been completed in time for this year's sexual health week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The refurbishment at the Ambrose King centre, which has 40,000 patients a year, has improved access to create "a more open and welcoming" service for testing, treatment, contraception and advice.

The open plan entrance and waiting area has a digital option for self-check-in has better access for disabled patients.

"This centre has undergone a total transformation," consultant Dr Andy Williams said. "It allows us to improve sexual health services for people in the East End with a new environment using digital services."

The refurbishment by Barts Health trust aims to improve sexual health services as part of an NHS programme to increase the number of clinics across east London.

Today's official September 18 reopening of the centre in Mount Terrace off Cannon Street Road, near the Royal London's dental hospital, includes an "open day" and Barts Health trust's annual general meeting which are open to the public.