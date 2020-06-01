Banners say a big ‘thank you’ to NHS doctors and nurses from retired Limehouse GP
PUBLISHED: 12:00 02 June 2020
Keep Our NHS Public campaign
A retired GP campaigning to keep the NHS public after the Coronavirus emergency has put up “thank you” banners to nurses and doctors outside the Royal London and Mile End hospitals.
Underfunding and privatising some services are blamed by Dr Anna Livingstone for any initial inefficiency and the shortage of protective equipment when the emergency struck.
“These banners show the need to rebuild a publicly-provided NHS,” she said.
You may also want to watch:
“The disastrous UK experience of Covid-19 contributed to deaths and severe illness in the community, particularly among NHS and key workers.”
Dr Livingstone, who ran a practice in Limehouse when she launched the Tower Hamlets Keep NHS Public campaign in 2010, claims the squeeze on NHS budgets “played a part” in the country not being ready when the pandemic began.
“Even now the contract for tracing contacts of people who might catch covid has been given to a private company,” she points out.
Her campaign calls for protected NHS budgets funded “from the wealthy” and from more business taxes.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.