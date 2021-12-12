News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Girl dies and three people in hospital as chemicals found at block of flats

Michael Cox

Published: 4:35 PM December 12, 2021
Nida House, Shadwell

Cllr Rabina Khan described Nida House residents as "very shaken" after the girl's death - Credit: Google

An 11-year-old girl has died and other people taken to hospital after chemicals were found at a block of flats in Shadwell.

The girl was found unresponsive at a flat in Sutton Street yesterday afternoon (December 11).

Police say her death is being treated as unexplained and that three other people remain in hospital.

According to a Met spokesperson, a number of people reported feeling unwell in the building which is believed to be Nida House.

They said: "A sweep of the building was carried out by the London Fire Brigade and a quantity of chemicals – believed to be used for pest control – were discovered.

"They will be safely removed and an investigation will be carried out to determine how they came to be in the building."

Tower Hamlets Council is looking after residents who have been evacuated as a precaution, police added.

The borough's mayor John Biggs called the girl's death "a terrible tragedy" and said the council will support families affected.

Shadwell ward councillor Rabina Khan tweeted: "Heartbreaking that an 11-year-old girl has died at Neda (sic) House Sutton Street E1 in Shadwell. Horrible.

"Have been with residents since last night and this morning many very shaken, please stay calm & allow emergency services to investigate this tragic incident."

The girl's next of kin are aware of her death and a special post-mortem examination will be held in due course. Police enquiries are ongoing.

