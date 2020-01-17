Search

Advanced search

Tower Hamlets councillors refuse amendments to definition of anti-semitism

PUBLISHED: 15:00 17 January 2020

Protesters against the adoption of the IHRA definition of anti-semitism address Tower Hamlets full council. Picture: Rachael Burford

Protesters against the adoption of the IHRA definition of anti-semitism address Tower Hamlets full council. Picture: Rachael Burford

Archant

Protesters who claim Tower Hamlets Council's adoption of the official definition of anti-semitism is stifling their free speech addressed councillors for the second time on Tuesday night.

Campaigners told the council they wanted amendments to the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) statement on anti-semitism, including that the council will "recognise the state of Palestine [and] educate residents on the plight of the Palestinian people".

The group claimed the adoption of the definition in 2018 had "contributed" to the borough's cancellation of the Big Ride for Palestine - a charity event in aid of Palestinian children.

Sybil Cock told the full council meeting: "Just over a year ago we brought an almost identical petition. We were assured that it would not impact our ability to campaign for Palestinian rights. However this has not been the case."

You may also want to watch:

Councillors refused to accept amendments to the definition.

Mayor John Biggs said that the IHRA statement had been adopted by councils across the UK, as well as political parties.

It states that targeting the state of Israel, conceived as a Jewish collective can be regarded as anti-semitic. But criticism of Israel similar to that levelled against any other country is not.

Mr Biggs added: "It is right that people should be able to stand in solidarity with the people of Palestine. The IHRA definition made no play in the cancellation [of the Big Ride For Palestine]."

Jewish councillor Peter Golds said he was "disturbed" to see the petition at full council again.

He added: "This petition is designed to negate the IHRA definition of anti-semitism."

Most Read

Obituary: Peter Sargent the butcher of Bethnal Green who took on the ‘Goliath’ supermarkets

Peter Sargent who has died aged 65. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Holocaust memorial cancelled after shock East London synagogue collapse

Synagogue president Leon Silver... had to cancel Holocaust remembrance until community rallied round. Picture: Mike Brooke

Government ‘green light’ for Isle of Dogs skyscrapers rejected by Tower Hamlets Council

Westferry scheme with skyscrapers right down to the waterfront at Millwall. Picture: Mace

Boy, 15, charged after teenager stabbed in Poplar

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Upper North Street, Poplar, in the early hours of Sunday, January 12. Picture: Google

Teenager stabbed in chest in Poplar

The incident happened in Upper North Street, Poplar, in the early hours of Sunday, January 12. Picture: Google

Most Read

Obituary: Peter Sargent the butcher of Bethnal Green who took on the ‘Goliath’ supermarkets

Peter Sargent who has died aged 65. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Holocaust memorial cancelled after shock East London synagogue collapse

Synagogue president Leon Silver... had to cancel Holocaust remembrance until community rallied round. Picture: Mike Brooke

Government ‘green light’ for Isle of Dogs skyscrapers rejected by Tower Hamlets Council

Westferry scheme with skyscrapers right down to the waterfront at Millwall. Picture: Mace

Boy, 15, charged after teenager stabbed in Poplar

A 16-year-old boy was stabbed in Upper North Street, Poplar, in the early hours of Sunday, January 12. Picture: Google

Teenager stabbed in chest in Poplar

The incident happened in Upper North Street, Poplar, in the early hours of Sunday, January 12. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Leyton Orient sign midfielder Cisse from Gillingham as Ogie joins Dover on loan

Ousseynou Cisse battle for the ball during a pre-season friendly at Stadium MK against Leicester City

Leyton Orient boss Embleton is ready to make tough decisions ahead of Port Vale trip

Orient's Ross Embleton (pic Simon O'Connor)

The East London Football Podcast

West Ham United's Robert Snodgrass (left) scores a disallowed goal against Sheffield United. Picture PA

East London Vixens romp past Southwold

East London VIxens face the camera

Wapping women start new year in style as win double puts them top above rivals

Wapping's women in action against Bedford (pic Iain McAuslan)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists