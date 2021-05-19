No injuries after fire breaks out on balcony of Bow flat
Published: 7:50 AM May 19, 2021
There were no injuries after the balcony of a Bow flat caught fire.
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to the blaze yesterday afternoon (May 18) in Jodwell Road, Bow.
Part of the balcony of a sixth floor flat was damaged, while one person left the property before the Brigade arrived.
The Brigade was called at 12.14pm and the fire was under control by 1.16pm.
Fire crews from Bethnal Green, Homerton, Leyton and Shoreditch fire stations attended the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
