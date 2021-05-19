No injuries after fire breaks out on balcony of Bow flat

Published: 7:50 AM May 19, 2021

There were no reports of any injuries following a fire in Bow yesterday (May 18). - Credit: London Fire Brigade

There were no injuries after the balcony of a Bow flat caught fire.

Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters were called to the blaze yesterday afternoon (May 18) in Jodwell Road, Bow.

Part of the balcony of a sixth floor flat was damaged, while one person left the property before the Brigade arrived.

The Brigade was called at 12.14pm and the fire was under control by 1.16pm.

Fire crews from Bethnal Green, Homerton, Leyton and Shoreditch fire stations attended the scene.

You may also want to watch:

The cause of the fire is under investigation.