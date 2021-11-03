Firefighters extinguish Isle of Dogs maisonette blaze

The fire damaged the first floor of a split-level maisonette in Pier Street - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Around 40 firefighters were involved in putting out a fire at a block of flats in the Isle of Dogs.

Six fire engines were called to tackle the blaze at the seventh and eighth floor maisonette in Pier Street.

Part of the first floor of the split-level maisonette was damaged by the fire.

The London Fire Brigade was called at around 4.15pm and had the fire under control shortly after 5.30pm.

There have been no reports of injuries.

Fire crews from Millwall, Plaistow, Shadwell, Whitechapel and surrounding stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.