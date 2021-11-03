News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
East London Advertiser > News

Firefighters extinguish Isle of Dogs maisonette blaze

person

Daniel Gayne

Published: 6:12 PM November 3, 2021
The fire damaged the first floor of a split-level maisonette in Pier Street

The fire damaged the first floor of a split-level maisonette in Pier Street - Credit: London Fire Brigade

Around 40 firefighters were involved in putting out a fire at a block of flats in the Isle of Dogs. 

Six fire engines were called to tackle the blaze at the seventh and eighth floor maisonette in Pier Street. 

Part of the first floor of the split-level maisonette was damaged by the fire. 

The London Fire Brigade was called at around 4.15pm and had the fire under control shortly after 5.30pm.  

There have been no reports of injuries.  

You may also want to watch:

Fire crews from Millwall, Plaistow, Shadwell, Whitechapel and surrounding stations were at the scene.  

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Seven Liveable Streets schemes to be restarted
  2. 2 Man arrested by Met counter-terrorism police
  3. 3 Guilty: People convicted or jailed in east London in October
  1. 4 Jailed: Paedophile who abused children as young as four
  2. 5 New footbridge at Canary Wharf delayed — despite cash in the bank
  3. 6 Pandemic hero helping Docklands IRA victims' families is struck by Covid
  4. 7 Leyton Orient will 'respect' Ebbsfleet United in FA Cup clash
  5. 8 Mapped: Possession of weapons across east London
  6. 9 Police raid illegal street rave in Bethnal Green
  7. 10 Classroom teaching methods 'unseated' at Poplar school
London Fire Brigade
Tower Hamlets News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Abdal Ahmed gets award for 'best kebab house in town'

Turkish kebab eateries named best in south and east London

Mike Brooke

person
Cllr Rabina Khan... faced with hate messages on WhatsApp

'I refuse to suffer in silence' says councillor getting threats on WhatsApp

Mike Brooke

person
Johal Rathour, 18, is described as 5ft 8ins tall, with black curly hair and a beard.

Metropolitan Police

Driver, 18, wanted for driving wrong way through Blackwall Tunnel

Daniel Gayne

person
Ranjith 'Roy' Kankanamalage... found dead in August

Second arrest after cemetery killing in Mile End

Mike Brooke

person