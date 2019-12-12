Search

Advanced search

Ad Feature

Looking to rent in East London? Now you can afford it!

PUBLISHED: 13:32 12 December 2019 | UPDATED: 13:33 12 December 2019

Folio London is a not-for-profit landlord, who are driven to inspire, support and champion renters in London. Photo credit: Folio London.

Folio London is a not-for-profit landlord, who are driven to inspire, support and champion renters in London. Photo credit: Folio London.

Archant

Riverside flats to let are coming on the market in East London - at highly competitive rents. Too good to be true? A not-for-profit landlord explains how it works…

Riverside flats to let are coming on the market in East London � at highly competitive rents. Photo credit: Folio London.Riverside flats to let are coming on the market in East London � at highly competitive rents. Photo credit: Folio London.

London E16, like almost all East End districts, is developing fast into an up and coming area, attracting city workers, couples, young families and flat sharers.

The chance to live by the river is a big draw, but it's competitive rents coupled with the area's transport links that have the strongest appeal for existing and would-be tenants.

On-site facilities at Royal Wharf include a state-of-the-art gym and swimming pool. Photo credit: Folio London.On-site facilities at Royal Wharf include a state-of-the-art gym and swimming pool. Photo credit: Folio London.

The 25-mile-long Docklands Light Railway (DLR) has paved the way to easy access for commuters into the city, north to Stratford, south across the Thames and east to London City Airport, with links to the Underground network along the way. Every day, the DLR carries some 340,000 passengers.

Add to that the development of shopping malls such as Westfield at Stratford, trendy hang-outs like Brick Lane, plus popular bars, restaurants and pubs and it's easy to see why a young working demographic would want to set up home in the area. However, this is London and not everyone's experience of the private rental market is always positive…

Enter Folio London, a not-for-profit landlord, who are driven to inspire, support and champion renters in London.

As the private rental arm of the Notting Hill Genesis housing association, Folio London owns more than 3,000 homes across London, with all profits ploughed back into the affordable homes sector.

In London E16, it currently has:

- Over 190 one, two and three bedroom flats for rent from £1,420pcm at Royal Albert Wharf, Gallions Reach, where 100 tenants are already living. Launching in January 2020, this is an award-winning and unique waterfront district.

- Around 60 studio, 1 and 2 bedroom flats for rent from £1,300pcm at Royal Wharf, Pontoon Dock, now home to over 250 tenants. The Royal Docks were once the commercial hub of London and this development offers a collection of stylish private rental apartments set in a relaxed waterfront development.

"Flats to rent in east London, in what's becoming a prime location, don't come up very often," says Lizzie Stevens, the Director of Folio London.

"We're able to do this because we're a not-for-profit landlord so we rent at market value - and we don't charge fees, unlike many other landlords or agents. Plus we offer a free furniture package to new tenants with stylish, brand new units at no extra charge. Not surprisingly, when we have these vacancies they do go quickly because our offer is different from the others in the area."

On-site facilities at Royal Wharf include a state-of-the-art gym and swimming pool, whilst at Royal Albert Wharf you have a restaurant, cafe and nursery. Lizzie describes the two locations as "little communities within a community".

"There's lots to do right where you live but also, because of the great transport links, it's easy to go further afield, whether that's into town or out to the East Anglian countryside," she adds.

Because Folio London owns its own homes, the company makes sure the properties are kept in good condition and any complaints dealt with quickly by in-house property managers, Lizzie explains. Every year, all the homes are also condition-checked.

Homes are offered with flexible tenancies and no one is asked to leave until the agreement is up so long as tenants adhere to the codes of conduct.

"For us, these properties are more than just a roof over someone's head," says Lizzie. "We're here for our tenants for as long as they need us and we back that up by providing high quality homes for rent in London, exceptional service and ongoing support.

"We're driven by people, not profit, and we aim to provide the security and stability of renting with a proven organisation rather than an individual landlord."

For further information about flats to rent in prime locations in London, visit www.foliolondon.co.uk and check out Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Most Read

‘I needed housing’ Labour’s Apsana Begum tells Poplar & Limehouse election hustings after ‘queue jump’ claim

Apsana Begum... challenged over

Elections: Labour’s Apsana Begum stays away from final Poplar & Limehouse hustings after housing and anti-Semitism issues

Empty chair left for Labour's Apsana Begum who stayed away from Poplar & Limehouse general election hustings. Picture: Mike Brooke

Police release CCTV images after racially aggravated attack on DLR train between Limehouse and Shadwell

British Transport Police have released CCTV images after a racially aggravated assault on a Docklands Light Railway train between Limehouse and Shadwell. Picture: BTP

Elections: Now Apsana Begum is told by Labour’s own Rushanara Ali to ‘rebuild trust after anti-semitic remarks’

Apsana Begum... challenged over

Dagenham man is third charged with murder of Iron Miah after shooting in Stepney

Iron Miah died after a shooting in Stepney. Picture: Met Police

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I needed housing’ Labour’s Apsana Begum tells Poplar & Limehouse election hustings after ‘queue jump’ claim

Apsana Begum... challenged over

Elections: Labour’s Apsana Begum stays away from final Poplar & Limehouse hustings after housing and anti-Semitism issues

Empty chair left for Labour's Apsana Begum who stayed away from Poplar & Limehouse general election hustings. Picture: Mike Brooke

Police release CCTV images after racially aggravated attack on DLR train between Limehouse and Shadwell

British Transport Police have released CCTV images after a racially aggravated assault on a Docklands Light Railway train between Limehouse and Shadwell. Picture: BTP

Elections: Now Apsana Begum is told by Labour’s own Rushanara Ali to ‘rebuild trust after anti-semitic remarks’

Apsana Begum... challenged over

Dagenham man is third charged with murder of Iron Miah after shooting in Stepney

Iron Miah died after a shooting in Stepney. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the East London Advertiser

West Ham boss Beard pleased to have a number of players back in Palace triumph

West Ham manager Matt Beard (Pic: Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

Scramble for City Island luxury pad being raffled for Gaelic football club charity

One of these luxury City Island apartments can be snapped up for £85... Picture: Balleymore

12 General Election candidates are vying for your vote in Tower Hamlets today

Polling Day... the big count as Tower Hamlest voters mark their ballot papers at Poplar & Limehouse and at Bethnal Green & Bow constituencies... Picture: LBTH

West Ham Women hammers Crystal Palace in cup clash

West Ham Women manager Matt Beard during the Women's Super League match at Rush Green Stadium, London.

Looking to rent in East London? Now you can afford it!

Folio London is a not-for-profit landlord, who are driven to inspire, support and champion renters in London. Photo credit: Folio London.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists