150 pensioners pack Christmas dinner with turkey stuffing and a sing-along at Mile End

Volunteers join Eastend Homes to give pensioners a Christmas treat at Mile End. Picture: Rehan Jamil © Rehan Jamil

Pensioners had a right old knees-up with their Christmas dinner party at Mile End when 150 packed the Southern Grove centre.

What a cracker... partygoers enjoying the Christmas spirit pulling crackers at Southern Grove centre. Picture: Rehan Jamil What a cracker... partygoers enjoying the Christmas spirit pulling crackers at Southern Grove centre. Picture: Rehan Jamil

The popular event is put on every year by Eastend Homes housing organisation, arranged through Link Age Plus charity since 2014.

"The Christmas lunch really has become the big festive event," the charity's Helen Dickinson said. "People book their places as soon as they can because of a fantastic atmosphere."

My Old Dutch... time for romantic dance for one couple at Mile End after a great Christmas dinner. Picture: Rehan Jamil My Old Dutch... time for romantic dance for one couple at Mile End after a great Christmas dinner. Picture: Rehan Jamil

The dinner last Friday brought together friends, neighbours and housing staff with volunteers from the neighbourhood and from Barclays Bank HQ at Canary Wharf.

Eastend Home's community manager Paul Wilson said: "It's so rewarding seeing a community of older people coming together, thanks to the volunteers and their festive enthusiasm."

The OAPs tucked into a three-course dinner, then had entertainment and, of course, a good old fashion sing-a-long.