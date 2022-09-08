Breaking

Queen Elizabeth II during a visit to officially open the new building at Thames Hospice, Maidenhead, on Friday July 15, 2022 - Credit: PA

Figures across Tower Hamlets are paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, who has passed away aged 96.

The Prince of Wales is now King, having acceded to the throne immediately upon his mother's death.

The Palace released a statement: "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and the Queen consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Mayor Lutfur Rahman tweeted: "My sympathies and condolences are with The Royal Family this evening."

"HM Elizabeth II is the longest reigning monarch in our country's history, and I thank her for her service over the past 70 years."

Cllr James Jamieson, chairman of the Local Government Association, which represents more than 350 councils across England and Wales, said it expressed "sincere condolences to the whole royal family".

London Council will open both public and virtual books of condolence, ensuring flags are flown at half mast, and overseeing arrangements for the laying of flowers in public areas, he said.

Queen Elizabeth II wearing the the Coronation dress in the Throne room at Buckingham Palace, after her Coronation in Westminster Abbey in 1953 - Credit: PA

Andy Byford, London’s transport commissioner, and his team, said in a statement: “It is with great sorrow that we have learnt of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. We send our deepest sympathy to His Majesty The King and all members of the Royal Family.”

Queen Elizabeth II attending the Queen's Body Guard for Scotland (also known as the Royal Company of Archers) Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh on Thursday June 30, 2022. - Credit: PA

Updates to follow