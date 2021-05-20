Ex-officer found to have committed gross misconduct with false ID statement

Published: 7:14 PM May 20, 2021

A former officer has been found to have committed gross misconduct after he lied in a police statement in Bethnal Green.

In October 2019, the Central East Command Unit's George Glassey provided a "positive identification statement" for a burglary suspect in Bethnal Green Police Station, claiming to have recognised him in custody.

A conviction had to be quashed when it was discovered this statement was false.

Glassey was jailed for four months on April 9 after pleading guilty to perverting the course of justice at Southwark Crown Court.

A special case hearing on May 18 found Glassey had breached the Met's standards of professional behaviour in respect of honesty and integrity and discreditable conduct, with the allegations of gross misconduct proven.

If Glassey had not resigned from the Met on March 2, he would have been dismissed without notice.

Ch Supt Marcus Barnett, who leads the Central East Command, said: “The public deserve the best from us at all times and I’m afraid, on this occasion, this former officer fell far below the high standards that the public expect of their police service.

"I am clear, as is the rest of the Met, that policing means you act with the utmost professionalism and integrity at all times. This is not up for negotiation.

"I know that this case will cause concern, but please be assured that there is simply no place for wrongdoing and gross dishonesty in the Metropolitan Police Service and we will always work quickly and robustly to root it out.”