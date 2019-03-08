Flat fire in Bethnal Green

The fire broke out in a flat in Old Bethnal Green Road. Picture: Google Maps Google Maps

Firefighters have tackled a fire at a block of flats in Bethnal Green.

Crews were called to Old Bethnal Green Road shortly after 3pm today (Friday) to reports of a blaze in a first floor flat.

Part of the flat was damaged but firefighters managed to get it under control by 4pm.

One woman had left the building before the London Fire Brigade arrived.

A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed one person was assessed at the scene but was not taken to hospital.