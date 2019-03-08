Flat fire in Bethnal Green
PUBLISHED: 16:36 17 May 2019
Google Maps
Firefighters have tackled a fire at a block of flats in Bethnal Green.
Crews were called to Old Bethnal Green Road shortly after 3pm today (Friday) to reports of a blaze in a first floor flat.
You may also want to watch:
Part of the flat was damaged but firefighters managed to get it under control by 4pm.
One woman had left the building before the London Fire Brigade arrived.
A London Ambulance Service spokeswoman confirmed one person was assessed at the scene but was not taken to hospital.