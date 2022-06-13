Updated
Man rescued after 40 firefighters called to Whitechapel hostel fire
- Credit: @CrimeLdn / 03visuals
A man was rescued from a second-floor window after 40 firefighters were called to a hostel fire in Whitechapel.
Around 60 people reportedly left the building on Old Montague Street before six fire engines arrived at the scene this afternoon (Monday, June 13).
Firefighters used a 13.5 metre ladder to reach the rescued man, who was treated on scene by ambulance crews.
London Fire Brigade says part of a communal area on the second floor of the four-storey building was damaged.
Station Commander Keith McDermott, who was at the scene, said: "The fire was in a communal kitchen area in a hostel.
"Firefighters worked hard in very warm conditions and, thanks to their quick actions, they were able to rescue the man via a second floor window.
"The fire was contained to the kitchen area."
The brigade was called at 3.09pm and crews had the fire under control 50 minutes later.
It's believed the fire was accidental and caused by a cooking pot of oil which was left unattended.