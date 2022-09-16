Old Truman Brewery plans: Campaigners lose legal challenge

Plans for a development on the Old Truman Brewery site were approved last year - Credit: Alastair Lockhart/LDRS

A campaign group has lost a legal challenge against the approval of plans for new offices, shops and restaurants on the site of the Old Truman Brewery.

The Save Brick Lane coalition announced on Twitter on Monday (September 12) that a High Court judge ruled against its challenge relating to the proposals put forward by Old Truman Brewery Ltd.

The coalition had been granted a judicial review over Tower Hamlets Council's decision to give the green light to the scheme last September.

Plans include a five-storey office building along with ground and first-floor space and a basement gym at 140 Brick Lane.

Commercial units are also planned in the neighbouring building at 146 Brick Lane with a refurbishment and extension of 25 Woodseer Street for a shop and office space.

The proposals saw more than 7,000 objections, with campaigners arguing the development will ruin the cultural heritage and historical legacy of the area.

Protests were held against the scheme, with TV historian Dan Cruickshank addressing a rally in June 2021 attended by hundreds of opponents to the plans.

On Twitter, the Save Brick Lane campaign said: “The #SaveBrickLane Coalition is disappointed to announce that its High Court challenge of the Truman Brewery’s planning application was unsuccessful.”

The group said it plans to appeal against the ruling and will challenge the council’s decision to allow a vote on the development despite Cllr Leema Qureshi being unable to cast her vote as she was self-isolating at home.

The group added: “The coalition’s lawyers consider good prospects of success at the Court of Appeal in challenging this decision.

“The ground for appeal concerns whether Tower Hamlets is legally allowed through its constitution to overturn the statutory right of a councillor to vote.”

A Tower Hamlets Council spokesperson said: “In response to a legal challenge, the judge has found that the planning application decision for the Truman Brewery site on Woodseer Street was made in accordance with the correct policies and procedures of the council.”