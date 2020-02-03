Search

Advanced search

Guiness World Record attempt at largest onion bhaji due to take place in Shadwell

PUBLISHED: 15:00 03 February 2020

Oli Khan will be attempting to break the world record for the largest onion bhaji. Picture: Martin Griffiths

Oli Khan will be attempting to break the world record for the largest onion bhaji. Picture: Martin Griffiths

Archant

An attempt to break the Guinness World Record for largest onion bhaji is set to raise money for charity and help feed the homeless.

Chef Oli Khan has paired up with fast food firm Just Eat in a bid to break the current record of 102kg at the London Muslim Centre, in Whitechapel Road, Shadwell from 2pm on February 4.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Khan, senior vice president of the Bangladesh Caterers Association, is hoping to break the record by as much as 100kg, with an onion bhaji weighing in at a whopping 200kg.

The bhaji will then be used to feed homeless people and record attempt participants on the day.

The money raised will go towards the East London Mosque Trust, a charity supporting good causes.

Find more information on Oli Khan at @Oli.Khan on Instgram and @KhanOli on Twitter.

Sign up to our food and drink newsletter delivered straight to your inbox

Most Read

Raine’s school closure date announced

Raine's Foundation School. Picture: Mike Brooke

Campaigners call on town hall chiefs to devise ‘visionary’ social homes alternative to Bishopsgate Goodsyard scheme

L-R: Andrew Rixon, Lucy Rogers and Jonathan Moberly are campaigning against Hammerson and Ballymore's Bishopsgate Goodsyard proposal. Picture: Jon King

Bethnal Green man and his mother appear in court following £50m burglary of Tamara Ecclestone’s home

Tamara Ecclestone. Picture: Paul Bennett

Council gave fake companies £1.3m of public cash, documents allege

The council investigated dozens of staff members for potential serious misdemeanours.

Fly-tipping fines in Tower Hamlets will rise to £400

Fly-tipping in Tower Hamlets. Picture: LBTH

Most Read

Raine’s school closure date announced

Raine's Foundation School. Picture: Mike Brooke

Campaigners call on town hall chiefs to devise ‘visionary’ social homes alternative to Bishopsgate Goodsyard scheme

L-R: Andrew Rixon, Lucy Rogers and Jonathan Moberly are campaigning against Hammerson and Ballymore's Bishopsgate Goodsyard proposal. Picture: Jon King

Bethnal Green man and his mother appear in court following £50m burglary of Tamara Ecclestone’s home

Tamara Ecclestone. Picture: Paul Bennett

Council gave fake companies £1.3m of public cash, documents allege

The council investigated dozens of staff members for potential serious misdemeanours.

Fly-tipping fines in Tower Hamlets will rise to £400

Fly-tipping in Tower Hamlets. Picture: LBTH

Latest from the East London Advertiser

BBL: Leicester Riders 83 London Lions 76

Ovie Soko attacks for London Lions at Leicester (pic Graham Hodges)

Wounded West Ham denied win by Murray, VAR and their own defending

West Ham United goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski fails to make a save as Brighton and Hove Albion's Pascal Gross (right) scores his side's second goal of the game during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Boss Embleton delighted with O’s game management in Stevenage win

Leyton Orient manager Ross Embleton during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020

Guiness World Record attempt at largest onion bhaji due to take place in Shadwell

Oli Khan will be attempting to break the world record for the largest onion bhaji. Picture: Martin Griffiths

Campaigners call on town hall chiefs to devise ‘visionary’ social homes alternative to Bishopsgate Goodsyard scheme

L-R: Andrew Rixon, Lucy Rogers and Jonathan Moberly are campaigning against Hammerson and Ballymore's Bishopsgate Goodsyard proposal. Picture: Jon King
Drive 24