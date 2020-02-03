Guiness World Record attempt at largest onion bhaji due to take place in Shadwell

An attempt to break the Guinness World Record for largest onion bhaji is set to raise money for charity and help feed the homeless.

Chef Oli Khan has paired up with fast food firm Just Eat in a bid to break the current record of 102kg at the London Muslim Centre, in Whitechapel Road, Shadwell from 2pm on February 4.

Mr Khan, senior vice president of the Bangladesh Caterers Association, is hoping to break the record by as much as 100kg, with an onion bhaji weighing in at a whopping 200kg.

The bhaji will then be used to feed homeless people and record attempt participants on the day.

The money raised will go towards the East London Mosque Trust, a charity supporting good causes.

