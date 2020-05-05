Search

Advanced search

Composer and Poplar Union announce online musical for kids bored during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:00 05 May 2020

East London-born composer Jonathan Pease and Poplar Union have launched an online musical project for the lockdown age called Shipwreck. Picture: Paolo Fiorentini

East London-born composer Jonathan Pease and Poplar Union have launched an online musical project for the lockdown age called Shipwreck. Picture: Paolo Fiorentini

Archant

The composer Jonathan Pease, alongside charity Poplar Union, have launched an online musical project to get kids singing during lockdown.

‘Shipwreck’ was originally written by the east London-born composer in 2016 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of St Luke’s School on the Isle of Dogs.

You may also want to watch:

The musical is about a group of prisoners stuck on a ship during the Roman Empire, who, despite severe storms, end up safe and sound after a crash landing in Malta.

Jonathan hopes to bring the themes of captivity, hope and escape to life, particularly relevant given the current situation.

Children from years 3-6 are invited to learn the musical at home via videos posted online, and at the end of lockdown, to take part in a two-day live workshop and performance, all completely free of charge.

To take part, visit the following link or email Jonathan at eastlondonchildrenschoir@gmail.com.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Guilty: Ahmed brothers preying on women at night in Shoreditch including kidnap and rape

Jailed rapist Nazmul Ahmed (left), described by a judge as a

Coronavirus: Neo CC members rally after captain tests positive

Neo Cricket Club members have been keeping busy during lockdown

‘The real celebrations will return’ – Ramadan during coronavirus

Emdad Rahman says Ramadan is different this year because of coronavirus, but explains that he is really enjoying the

Obituary: Stepney pharmacy owner, 83, loses fight to Covid-19

Shashikant Parekh... who ran his Medichem pharmacy in Whitehorse Lane for 20 years. Picture: Parekh family (inset) and Google

‘I had to choose between Covid-19 patient and my injured dad’ nurse tells Tower Hamlets May Day rally

Nurse Diana Swingler... caught between treating Covid patient and helping her elderly father collapsed in street. Picture: Unison online

Most Read

Guilty: Ahmed brothers preying on women at night in Shoreditch including kidnap and rape

Jailed rapist Nazmul Ahmed (left), described by a judge as a

Coronavirus: Neo CC members rally after captain tests positive

Neo Cricket Club members have been keeping busy during lockdown

‘The real celebrations will return’ – Ramadan during coronavirus

Emdad Rahman says Ramadan is different this year because of coronavirus, but explains that he is really enjoying the

Obituary: Stepney pharmacy owner, 83, loses fight to Covid-19

Shashikant Parekh... who ran his Medichem pharmacy in Whitehorse Lane for 20 years. Picture: Parekh family (inset) and Google

‘I had to choose between Covid-19 patient and my injured dad’ nurse tells Tower Hamlets May Day rally

Nurse Diana Swingler... caught between treating Covid patient and helping her elderly father collapsed in street. Picture: Unison online

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Coronavirus: Rugby postponement into 2021 would be ‘catastrophic’

England and Wales line up for the Guinness Six Nations match at Twickenham Stadium

Coronavirus: Premier League match halves ‘may be less than 45 minutes’

Chief executive of the PFA Gordon Taylor

Orient chairman Travis only sees slim chance of the current season resuming

Leyton Orient chairman Nigel Travis (centre) alongside son and club director David (left) and joint-owner Kent Teague at Brisbane Road (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Coronavirus: Sports bosses discuss impact of pandemic at DCMS committee

Chair of the EFL Rick Parry. Picture: PA

Boreham Wood chairman sees no return for non league in 2020

The latest news from the local football scene (pic: John Walton/PA Images)
Drive 24