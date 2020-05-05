Composer and Poplar Union announce online musical for kids bored during lockdown
The composer Jonathan Pease, alongside charity Poplar Union, have launched an online musical project to get kids singing during lockdown.
‘Shipwreck’ was originally written by the east London-born composer in 2016 to celebrate the 150th anniversary of St Luke’s School on the Isle of Dogs.
The musical is about a group of prisoners stuck on a ship during the Roman Empire, who, despite severe storms, end up safe and sound after a crash landing in Malta.
Jonathan hopes to bring the themes of captivity, hope and escape to life, particularly relevant given the current situation.
Children from years 3-6 are invited to learn the musical at home via videos posted online, and at the end of lockdown, to take part in a two-day live workshop and performance, all completely free of charge.
To take part, visit the following link or email Jonathan at eastlondonchildrenschoir@gmail.com.
