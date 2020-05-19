Search

Advanced search

There for you: ‘Virtual’ services set up to distribute food and even laptops to families in Poplar

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 May 2020

Wellwisher donating food to Poplar community centre being used as emergency food hub. Picture: Poplar Harca

Wellwisher donating food to Poplar community centre being used as emergency food hub. Picture: Poplar Harca

Poplar Harca

A major East End housing association has raised £10,000 in public donations to run its community centres as online “virtual hubs” to distribute food and even loan out IT equipment to families in isolation.

Poplar Harca'’s communities director Babu Bhattacherjee... Poplar Harca'’s communities director Babu Bhattacherjee... "We're adapting how we work to address needs of the most vulnerable. " Picture: Mike Brooke

The centres are being used by Poplar Harca during the pandemic to send out groceries and fresh produce as well as laptops and tablet devices for home schooling.

You may also want to watch:

“We’re adapting the way we work,” Poplar Harca’s communities director Babu Bhattacherjee explained. “We’re providing support to address the needs of the most vulnerable.”

Poplar Harca is sending out 120 grocery packages a week and 130 hot meals a day to those in need, while loaning 30 families tablet devices and broadband in some cases so that kids get home-schooling.

Spaced out... volunteers at this Poplar community centre turned into an emergency 'food hub'. Picture: Poplar HarcaSpaced out... volunteers at this Poplar community centre turned into an emergency 'food hub'. Picture: Poplar Harca

Online programmes are providing a “virtual space” for neighbours to cook with each other, brush up their digital skills and exercise, a new GP service for youngsters with appointments on voice or video call and a youth worker service with one-to-one virtual appointments with staff on hand to listen and make referrals. Employment training has also moved online with The Hive programme, offering courses in business admin and health and social care.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Seven arrested including girl, 15, in Mile End dawn raid with loaded gun, drugs and almost £30k seized by police

A loaded gun, thousands of pounds in cash and drugs were among the items seized in a dawn raid in Eric Street, Mile End today (May 15). Picture: MPS

Riverside parties making life a misery for Limehouse residents as revellers drink, take drugs and have sex

High tide in Narrow Street. The gate has been removed. Picture: Steven Berkoff

Firefighters tackle early morning blaze at Bethnal Green flats

London Fire Brigade was called to a converted warehouse in Hollybush Gardens, Bethnal Green, at 5am Monday, May 18. Picture: Google

‘Too many face lockdown in the street or overcrowding’ despite 750 Tower Hamlets new homes being built

17,000 new low-cost homes completed in London in last 12 months, according to GLA, highest number for 18 years. Picture: London Assembly

100-year-old walking laps of Bow garden throughout Ramadan to raise thousands for Covid victims

Dabirul Islam Choudhury, 100, is walking laps of his communal garden in Bow. Picture: Ramadan Family Commitment

Most Read

Seven arrested including girl, 15, in Mile End dawn raid with loaded gun, drugs and almost £30k seized by police

A loaded gun, thousands of pounds in cash and drugs were among the items seized in a dawn raid in Eric Street, Mile End today (May 15). Picture: MPS

Riverside parties making life a misery for Limehouse residents as revellers drink, take drugs and have sex

High tide in Narrow Street. The gate has been removed. Picture: Steven Berkoff

Firefighters tackle early morning blaze at Bethnal Green flats

London Fire Brigade was called to a converted warehouse in Hollybush Gardens, Bethnal Green, at 5am Monday, May 18. Picture: Google

‘Too many face lockdown in the street or overcrowding’ despite 750 Tower Hamlets new homes being built

17,000 new low-cost homes completed in London in last 12 months, according to GLA, highest number for 18 years. Picture: London Assembly

100-year-old walking laps of Bow garden throughout Ramadan to raise thousands for Covid victims

Dabirul Islam Choudhury, 100, is walking laps of his communal garden in Bow. Picture: Ramadan Family Commitment

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Coronavirus: ‘Good old football with fans’ back soon says Ceferin

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin

Hackney Wick hub Here East celebrates East Londoners driving innovation

Simon Cole Founder and guide at Hackney Tours. Picture: Gary Morrisroe

Coronavirus: British Horseracing Authority to publish fixture list

Horses pass a green light on a road crossing as they head out to the gallops at Newmarket

There for you: ‘Virtual’ services set up to distribute food and even laptops to families in Poplar

Wellwisher donating food to Poplar community centre being used as emergency food hub. Picture: Poplar Harca

Suspect drug dealers in Stepney kicked out of Arbour Square in police swoop

Arbour Square Gardens in Stepney... police eject suspect drug dealers. Picture: Google
Drive 24