Search

Advanced search

‘They were trying to help’: Neighbours’ reaction after toddler falls from Poplar tower block

PUBLISHED: 10:53 28 July 2020

Police cordon at the junction of Chrisp Street and East India Dock Road, Poplar after a toddler was taken to hospital after falling from a block of flats. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Police cordon at the junction of Chrisp Street and East India Dock Road, Poplar after a toddler was taken to hospital after falling from a block of flats. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Onlookers tried to help a toddler who fell from a Poplar block of flats, a neighbour has said.

The boy, said to be in a critical but stable condition, was taken to hospital after falling from the block in East India Dock Road yesterday evening (Monday, July 27).

Police, London Ambulance Service and an air ambulance attended the scene, with the road cordoned off between Chrisp Street and Newby Place, opposite All Saints DLR station. No arrests have been made.

One resident of the block, who would not give her name and had only been living there for a month, said: “I saw people outside with the child (after it happened).

“They were trying to help but they did not know what to do.”

A security guard at the building, who did not give his name, said he was “very upset” by what had happened.

He said the family, whom he did not know well, “are very nice people and it is just horrible”.

You may also want to watch:

Concerns were also raised about the safety of the block’s windows.

Lydia Best, 50, who lives on the eighth floor, said: “I am very scared about the windows. They can open wide.

“I only ever open my windows a little bit, even when it is hot.

“You have to pull it to open them wide.”

Ranjit Naik , 43, a father of two, said the windows in the flats are “quite large” and “something I worry about”.

He said there are two settings - one which opens just a little bit and another that is big enough for someone to get through if there is a sofa or large piece of furniture in front of it.

He said he keeps the window keys in the locks so his children, aged four and nine, cannot get at them.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage should contact the Met on 101, quoting reference CAD 6419/27 July.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Related articles

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Child in critical but stable condition after falling from block of flats in Poplar

Police cordon at the junction of Chrisp Street and East India Dock Road, Poplar after a toddler was taken to hospital after falling from a block of flats. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

‘I appeal to cyclist to come forward’ pleads sister of Peter McCombie after Bow Road fatality

Pedestrian Peter McCrombie, 72, who died in hospital after cycle incident in Bow Road. Picture: Met Police

Obituary: Troubled Peter Green, East End legend who founded Fleetwood Mac, dies at 73

Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green, who has died at the age of 73. Picture: PA

Snapped! Cyclist dumps bike and legs it after pedestrian, 72, is injured in Bow Road who later dies

Snapshot of bearded man seen running through car park... but where's the bike? Picture: Met Police

‘They were trying to help’: Neighbours’ reaction after toddler falls from Poplar tower block

Police cordon at the junction of Chrisp Street and East India Dock Road, Poplar after a toddler was taken to hospital after falling from a block of flats. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Child in critical but stable condition after falling from block of flats in Poplar

Police cordon at the junction of Chrisp Street and East India Dock Road, Poplar after a toddler was taken to hospital after falling from a block of flats. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

‘I appeal to cyclist to come forward’ pleads sister of Peter McCombie after Bow Road fatality

Pedestrian Peter McCrombie, 72, who died in hospital after cycle incident in Bow Road. Picture: Met Police

Obituary: Troubled Peter Green, East End legend who founded Fleetwood Mac, dies at 73

Fleetwood Mac co-founder Peter Green, who has died at the age of 73. Picture: PA

Snapped! Cyclist dumps bike and legs it after pedestrian, 72, is injured in Bow Road who later dies

Snapshot of bearded man seen running through car park... but where's the bike? Picture: Met Police

‘They were trying to help’: Neighbours’ reaction after toddler falls from Poplar tower block

Police cordon at the junction of Chrisp Street and East India Dock Road, Poplar after a toddler was taken to hospital after falling from a block of flats. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Latest from the East London Advertiser

London Lions bolster squad with signing of Dirk Williams

London Lions coach Vince Macaulay talks to his players (pic Graham Hodges)

Man arrested after pedestrian Peter McCombie, 72, dies following Bow Road cycle incident

Pedestrian Peter McCombie, 72, who died in hospital after cycle incident in Bow Road. Picture: Met Police

‘They were trying to help’: Neighbours’ reaction after toddler falls from Poplar tower block

Police cordon at the junction of Chrisp Street and East India Dock Road, Poplar after a toddler was taken to hospital after falling from a block of flats. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

England’s Broad ‘in form of his life’ says Strauss

England's Stuart Broad (left) and James Anderson at the end of play on day three of the Third Test at Emirates Old Trafford

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, July 27

Maria Sharapova in action