Open House London 2019: Where to visit in Tower Hamlets

Sandys Row Synagogue is one of the venues involved in Open House London. Picture: Mike Brooke Archant

Buildings across the borough are set to open their doors for one weekend only as part of Open House London.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The annual festival of architecture, running on Saturday, September 21 and Sunday, September 22, sees a whole host of innovative, historic and quirky buildings opened up to the public.

You may also want to watch:

Among the borough's highlights are the historic Limehouse Town Hall and the Sandys Row Synagogue, which dates to 1763. Several churches, including the 12th Century St Dunstan and All Saints Church, will be taking part in the free festival.

The weekend also features a selection of specially-organised tours, including around Tower Hamlets Cemetery Park.

Across the capital, there will be more than 800 walks, talks and tours as part of the Open House London weekend.

Pre-booking is required for some venues, while others are first come first served with limited spaces. For more information and to book, visit openhouselondon.org.uk