8 top east London rooftop bars

Skylight Rooftop, Tobacco Dock, Pennington St entrance, St Katharine�s & Wapping. Image: Haydon Perrior Haydon Perrior (IG: @haydonperrior TW: @haydon_perrior)

From swanky cocktail bars to Shoreditch hipster hangouts, here are eight east London rooftop bars with a view.

Skylight Rooftop

Tobacco Dock, Pennington St entrance, St Katharine’s & Wapping, E1W 2SF

Known for its panoramic and uninterrupted views across London’s skyline, this venue offers food and drink in a stunning setting. New features include a revamped tropical beer terrace and revamped menu.

Roof East, Stratford

Floors 7 & 8, Stratford Multi-Storey Car Park, Great Eastern Way, Stratford, E15 1XE

Situated on top of the Stratford Centre, it features 30,000 sq ft of space overlooking the Olympic Park. Enjoy street food and a refreshing drink while playing games such as Sluggers - London’s first batting cages - Sliders curling and a round of crazy golf with Birdies. Advanced booking is required.

Jin Bo Law

9 Aldgate High Street Dorsett City, London, EC3N 1AH

A chic, 14th floor cocktail bar that offers first-class views of iconic London landmarks such as tower Bridge, the Shard, the Walkie Talkie and the Gherkin. Has a huge whiskey list.

Savage Garden

7 Pepys Street, London, EC3N 4AF

A stylish 12th floor cocktail bar on top of the Double Tree by Hilton, which has two terraces that boasts spectacular views of the London skyline. Offers food and djs play Wednesday through to Saturdays.

Chiringuito

Museum gardens, Cambridge Heath Road, Bethnal Green, E2 9PA

A Spanish lunch, bunch, dinner and drinks spot with “beach bar vibes” close to Bethnal Green tube station. Offers tapas, as well as larger plates and a Sunday bottomless brunch.

Queen of Hoxton

1 -5 Curtain Rd, Hackney, London EC2A 3JX

A multi-purpose space that includes a rooftop, which is home to the venue’s film club and various pop-ups and themed events throughout the year. In pre-coronavirus days, the basement bar played host to gigs, cabaret and comedy shows, while the drag bingo and weekly parties carried on into the night on the ground floor.

Aviary

Montcalm Royal London House 22-25 Finsbury Square, EC2A 1DX

An up-market bird-themed rooftop bar and restaurant with an impressive view, luxurious style and bird-named cocktails. The kitchen is open for lunch and dinner.

Netil 360

1 Westgate St, Hackney, London, E8 3RL

The unencumbered view of the city is spectacular and worth legging it up nine flights of stairs. The later in the evening you go, the higher the risk of waiting in a que that can spiral down several flights of stairs. Pimms and Aperol Spritz on tap. Astroturf on rooftop. Positive vibes.