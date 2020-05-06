Search

Advanced search

Opinion: Secure the safety and wellbeing of all children

PUBLISHED: 08:30 09 May 2020

Apsana Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse.

Apsana Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse.

Mike Brooke

Coronavirus has affected people locally in different ways and I have been raising their plight in parliament – from supporting constituents stranded abroad to campaigning for PPE, from championing migrant rights to advocating that incomes and businesses are protected.

Despite securing government promises around testing and tracking, there is still much more to be done.

You may also want to watch:

I will continue to call for mass testing and ensure that older people are not airbrushed out of the death toll.

As a member of the Education Committee, I have been probing the Department for Education’s pandemic response - raising concerns about disadvantaged groups, SEND, funding, and the ongoing free school meals voucher administration problems.

Local schools and parents have been working hard to deliver learning remotely, along with raising funds to tackle food insecurity - this is commendable.

I will continue to lobby government to secure the safety and wellbeing of all children.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Guilty: Ahmed brothers preying on women at night in Shoreditch including kidnap and rape

Jailed rapist Nazmul Ahmed (left), described by a judge as a

100-year-old walking laps of Bow garden throughout Ramadan to raise thousands for Covid victims

Dabirul Islam Choudhury, 100, is walking laps of his communal garden in Bow. Picture: Ramadan Family Commitment

Guilty: Drug dealer who murdered Bromley-by-Bow father Brenton Roper on his doorstep

Mohammed Shaid was found guilty of murder and jailed for 30 years. Pic: Met Police

Poplar and Limehouse MP says two-child limit must go amidst rising poverty levels in the constituency

Apsana Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse, calls for the two-child limit to be scrapped. Picture: Mike Brooke

Shadwell councillor urges government to include Iceland in free school meals scheme for needy families

Cllr Rabina Khan wants Iceland stores like this one in Roman Road to be part of a government scheme providing schoolchidlren with free school meal vouchers. Picture: Google

Most Read

Guilty: Ahmed brothers preying on women at night in Shoreditch including kidnap and rape

Jailed rapist Nazmul Ahmed (left), described by a judge as a

100-year-old walking laps of Bow garden throughout Ramadan to raise thousands for Covid victims

Dabirul Islam Choudhury, 100, is walking laps of his communal garden in Bow. Picture: Ramadan Family Commitment

Guilty: Drug dealer who murdered Bromley-by-Bow father Brenton Roper on his doorstep

Mohammed Shaid was found guilty of murder and jailed for 30 years. Pic: Met Police

Poplar and Limehouse MP says two-child limit must go amidst rising poverty levels in the constituency

Apsana Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse, calls for the two-child limit to be scrapped. Picture: Mike Brooke

Shadwell councillor urges government to include Iceland in free school meals scheme for needy families

Cllr Rabina Khan wants Iceland stores like this one in Roman Road to be part of a government scheme providing schoolchidlren with free school meal vouchers. Picture: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Looking back: Leyton Orient v Arsenal, 1952

Street signage for Brisbane Road

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 9

West Ham United's Tomas Soucek during the Premier League match at London Stadium.

Opinion: Secure the safety and wellbeing of all children

Apsana Begum, MP for Poplar and Limehouse.

How the docks and people of east London suffered in the war years before our final Victory in Europe

Night raid on London Docks... enemy parachute flares being dropped by Luftwaffe on dock entrance at Wapping, seen from Rotherhithe, pictured by war arist Stanley Haines for the Port of London Authority

Coronavirus: Five substitutes allowed, VAR suspended?

Arsenal's Dani Ceballos comes on as a substitute for Henrikh Mkhitaryan (left) during the Emirates Cup last July
Drive 24