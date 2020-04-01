Search

Advanced search

Opinion: We need to be better prepared for future pandemics

PUBLISHED: 08:30 04 April 2020

Canary Wharf councillor Andrew Wood wants plans put in place for future pandemics.

Canary Wharf councillor Andrew Wood wants plans put in place for future pandemics.

Mike Brooke

While we may be at the early stages of the coronavirus lockdown it is becoming clear that it will end eventually even if we are not sure when yet.

You may also want to watch:

It is also clear we need to be better prepared for future pandemics, this won’t be the last pandemic we may need to face.

Some countries have responded better to Covid-19 as they learnt lessons from SARS in 2003 or Swine Flu in 2009. I am not sure that in the UK those two events scared us enough to prepare fully.

Tower Hamlets Council is responsible for Public Health here (not the NHS) and it updated its Pandemic Flu Plan in 2018. It is clear that Plan will need to be updated and we need to be recording each week now what worked, what did not work for the re-write. Let me know what you think the lessons are this time.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Council worker secured thousands of pounds in anti-terror cash for friend

The investigation into Tower Hamlets Council's youth service concluded in 2017. Picture: Mike Brooke

Appeal after boy, 16, stabbed inside a bakery in Poplar

The police are appealing for help identifying this man following the stabbing of a boy in a Poplar bakery. Picture: MPS

Drug dealers and canister sniffers flouting Coronavirus lockdown say troubled Stepney families

Nitrousoxide cannisters litter the streets of Stepney where youths get their kicks. Picture: Mike Brooke

Victoria Park closure provokes huge criticism from Tower Hamlets residents

Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets is now closed due to coronavirus. Picture: Ken Mears

There with you: East London cabbie runs NHS hospital staff home free after their long shifts

Hero cabbie Michael Hayes wairting outside Newham Hospital to take NHS staff home free. Picture: Barts NHS Trust

Most Read

Council worker secured thousands of pounds in anti-terror cash for friend

The investigation into Tower Hamlets Council's youth service concluded in 2017. Picture: Mike Brooke

Appeal after boy, 16, stabbed inside a bakery in Poplar

The police are appealing for help identifying this man following the stabbing of a boy in a Poplar bakery. Picture: MPS

Drug dealers and canister sniffers flouting Coronavirus lockdown say troubled Stepney families

Nitrousoxide cannisters litter the streets of Stepney where youths get their kicks. Picture: Mike Brooke

Victoria Park closure provokes huge criticism from Tower Hamlets residents

Victoria Park in Tower Hamlets is now closed due to coronavirus. Picture: Ken Mears

There with you: East London cabbie runs NHS hospital staff home free after their long shifts

Hero cabbie Michael Hayes wairting outside Newham Hospital to take NHS staff home free. Picture: Barts NHS Trust

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Live: Coronavirus updates from across east London

Outside the Aspen Tree in Collier Row. Picture: Joe Agius

Opinion: We need to be better prepared for future pandemics

Canary Wharf councillor Andrew Wood wants plans put in place for future pandemics.

Final rugby tables revealed

Tempers flare during Old Cooperians RFC vs Barking RFC, London 3 Essex Division Rugby Union at the Coopers Company and Coborn School on 14th March 2020

Cricket: Essex captain Westley keeping busy during lockdown

Essex Eagles' Tom Westley bats during the Vitality T20 Blast finals day at Edgbaston

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, April 3

Andy Murray celebrates with his trophy after defeating Serbia's Novak Djokovic at the Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club
Drive 24