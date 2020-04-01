Opinion: We need to be better prepared for future pandemics

Canary Wharf councillor Andrew Wood wants plans put in place for future pandemics. Mike Brooke

While we may be at the early stages of the coronavirus lockdown it is becoming clear that it will end eventually even if we are not sure when yet.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

It is also clear we need to be better prepared for future pandemics, this won’t be the last pandemic we may need to face.

Some countries have responded better to Covid-19 as they learnt lessons from SARS in 2003 or Swine Flu in 2009. I am not sure that in the UK those two events scared us enough to prepare fully.

Tower Hamlets Council is responsible for Public Health here (not the NHS) and it updated its Pandemic Flu Plan in 2018. It is clear that Plan will need to be updated and we need to be recording each week now what worked, what did not work for the re-write. Let me know what you think the lessons are this time.