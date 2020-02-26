Opinion: We are protecting services while keeping council tax down

The new budget continues to protect services for residents according to Mayor John Biggs. Archant

Our council budget has now been agreed by councillors and the good news is I'm pleased that we are continuing to protect services for residents while continuing to have the seventh lowest council tax in London.

But this has not been an easy budget to agree, after a decade of austerity and with more savings needed.

We are now waiting to see what future plans the new government has for us, and particularly for those more vulnerable residents who rely on us.

Two areas that desperately need government attention are funding for adult social care and funding for children with special educational needs and disabilities.

As a council we have invested in services for the most vulnerable, while continuing to serve our whole community. But we need our new prime minister to understand where it's hurting, and help us to meet those needs.