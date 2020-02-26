Search

Advanced search

Opinion: We are protecting services while keeping council tax down

PUBLISHED: 08:30 29 February 2020

The new budget continues to protect services for residents according to Mayor John Biggs.

The new budget continues to protect services for residents according to Mayor John Biggs.

Archant

Our council budget has now been agreed by councillors and the good news is I'm pleased that we are continuing to protect services for residents while continuing to have the seventh lowest council tax in London.

But this has not been an easy budget to agree, after a decade of austerity and with more savings needed.

You may also want to watch:

We are now waiting to see what future plans the new government has for us, and particularly for those more vulnerable residents who rely on us.

Two areas that desperately need government attention are funding for adult social care and funding for children with special educational needs and disabilities.

As a council we have invested in services for the most vulnerable, while continuing to serve our whole community. But we need our new prime minister to understand where it's hurting, and help us to meet those needs.

Most Read

Jailed: Gang members who carried out ‘vicious’ attack in Mile End Road

Jailed: Adnan Choudhury and Tanbir Hussain. Picture: MPS

Hundreds sent home from Canary Wharf office amid coronavirus fears

Westferry Circus in Canary Wharf. Picture: Ken Mears

Ice warning issued for London and south east England

There is an ice warning in place overnight into Wednesday morning across London and South East England. Picture: PA

Council gave fake companies £1.3m of public cash, documents allege

The council investigated dozens of staff members for potential serious misdemeanours.

Refuse collectors set for seven day strike amid holiday pay row

Refuse collectors are set to go on strike. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Most Read

Jailed: Gang members who carried out ‘vicious’ attack in Mile End Road

Jailed: Adnan Choudhury and Tanbir Hussain. Picture: MPS

Hundreds sent home from Canary Wharf office amid coronavirus fears

Westferry Circus in Canary Wharf. Picture: Ken Mears

Ice warning issued for London and south east England

There is an ice warning in place overnight into Wednesday morning across London and South East England. Picture: PA

Council gave fake companies £1.3m of public cash, documents allege

The council investigated dozens of staff members for potential serious misdemeanours.

Refuse collectors set for seven day strike amid holiday pay row

Refuse collectors are set to go on strike. Picture: Tower Hamlets Council

Latest from the East London Advertiser

New matchday app to help grassroots football clubs

A new matchday app is being launched to help grassroots football clubs with various matters

Goalkeeper Sargeant extends his Leyton Orient contract

Leyton Orient goalkeeper Sam Sargeant claims a cross ahead of Christian Adu-Gyamfi of Harlow Town (pic: David Simpson/TGS Photo).

Opinion: We are protecting services while keeping council tax down

The new budget continues to protect services for residents according to Mayor John Biggs.

Moyes: All games are going to be very big

West Ham United manager David Moyes before the Premier League match at Anfield

What West Ham must do to avoid the dreaded drop

West Ham United's Sebastien Haller (right) celebrates scoring his side's second goal of the game with team-mates during the Premier League match at the London Stadium.
Drive 24