Advertiser letters: Microchipping cats, council meeting protest and missing benefits

PUBLISHED: 08:30 06 October 2019

Cat Protection are trying campaigning for compulsory pet cat microchipping.

Cat Protection are trying campaigning for compulsory pet cat microchipping. Picture: PA IMAGES

PA Wire/PA Images

Letters, contributions and comments sent in to the Advertiser this week.

Microchip all owned cats

Jacqui Cuff, head, advocacy and government relations, Cats Protection, writes:

Cats are much-loved pets, yet many of your readers may be surprised to learn that they do not have the same level of protection as dogs when it comes to microchipping.

While microchipping is compulsory for dogs, there are no such laws for cats, and this means many lost or injured cats are not able to be reunited with their owners. Being independent and curious, cats are more likely than dogs to roam and get lost far from home.

Cats Protection has launched a petition calling on the government to bring in laws to ensure that all owned cats across the UK are microchipped. Microchipping is a safe and permanent method of identification, unlike collars which are prone to coming off.

By ensuring all owned cats are microchipped, owners will have the peace of mind of knowing their cat has the best chance of being returned home should they become lost. In the sad event a cat has been killed on the roads, the details on their microchip can also ensure their owner can be informed.

We welcome Labour's Animal Welfare Manifesto, stating its intention to expand mandatory microchipping for cats, and the government's Animal Welfare Action plan committing to a consultation on cat microchipping.

- Cat lovers can show their support for compulsory micrcochipping of owned cats, and help more cats be reunited with their owners, by signing Cats Protection's petition at cats.org.uk/microchippingpetition

Why we really protested

Revolutionary Communist Group East London, full contact details supplied, writes:

If you read the article by the Docklands & East London Advertiser concerning the disruption at the Tower Hamlets Council meeting on Wednesday, September 18, you'd be forgiven for not fully grasping the purpose and intention for our intervention.

According to the article, the purpose of the protest was "against Israel" and "supporting Palestinians in protest at the council last year having adopted the international UN definition of antisemitism."

While it is true that we stand in unconditional solidarity with the struggle of the Palestinian people for their liberation against the racist apartheid state of Israel, the central point of our protest appears to have been entirely omitted from the article. The purpose of our intervention was to protest the council's blocking of The Big Ride for Palestine - a charity event raising funds for children in besieged Gaza - from using the borough's parks as a finishing point.

Missed allowance

June Bennett, Benefit Answers, writes:

According to official figures 140,000 people over 65 are entitled to Attendance Allowance but are not receiving payment. You could be one of those 140,000!

Attendance Allowance is not means-tested and is to help with disability-related daily living

costs.

Benefitanswers are offering a FREE check to see if you could qualify for this Allowance.

- If you are OVER 65 and would like further information, please ring 0330 223 4773 or email info@benefitanswers.co.uk.

