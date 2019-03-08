Advertiser letters: Whitechapel Bell Foundry and have tea for bowel cancer

Whitechapel Bell Foundry in its heyday. Picture: East End Preservation Soc East End Preservation Soc

Letters, contributions and comments sent in to the Advertiser this week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Protect historic landmark

Caroline Dalley, Poplar, writes:

What is it with the obsession of destroying parts of London's great heritage?

In years to come there will be nothing left standing to educate young people of our fascinating industrious past - just textbooks in oversubscribed classrooms across the land.

I applaud the campaign to preserve Whitechapel Bell Foundry and I wish the campaigners all the best in their mission.

But should a protest be needed to save this part of Whitechapel's history?

It just seems to me that all the power these days is in the hands of developers.

Residents don't want this themed "boutique" idea, nor do Tower Hamlets councillors. I'm sure if you asked local schools and colleges they would prefer to see the foundry preserved and safeguarded.

You may also want to watch:

It's fascinating to see architectural historian Dan Cruikshank involved in the campaign and speak so passionately and with great authority on the bell foundry.

I hope all this combined is enough and money and greed does not trump this effort. Whitechapel Bell Foundry should be saved and used as an educational heritage building and not lost at the whim of developers.

- What do you think? Email ela.editorial@archant.co.uk

Charity brew

Davina McCall, TV Presenter and creator of 'Own Your Goals' and Bowel Cancer UK ambassador, writes:

I'm proud to be supporting Bowel Cancer UK's Brew Together.

Every 15 minutes someone is diagnosed with bowel cancer in the UK. That's 42,000 people every year.

Held at home, in a community hall or at work, Brew Together is the perfect chance to catch up with friends, family and colleagues over a cup of tea and make a donation to the charity. By taking time out of your day to hold a Brew Together event your donations will ensure Bowel Cancer UK can continue to save lives and improve the quality of life of everyone affected by bowel cancer.

To help inspire your Brew Together event I've donated my delicious crunchy oat and yoghurt layer pudding recipe. Try out my recipe and sign up today. Visit bowelcanceruk.org.uk/brewtogether