Viewpoint: The council has £11m for local projects

Property Week magazine did a story recently about the huge amounts of money paid to Tower Hamlets Council by developers.

Between 2013 and 2018 they reported we received £127.5 million of S106 money and £45.2 millions of Community Infrastructure Levy money (CIL). The money can be spent on new or replacement infrastructure (like schools, GP surgeries, playgrounds, lighting) that support the new homes being built here.

But the magazine found that most of that money had not yet been spent. Only £0.1 million of CIL and £46.8 millions of S106 had been spent. Leaving £125.8 million unspent!

Government rules say the council need to consult you on how some of that CIL money should be spent locally.

Have you got any ideas on how to spend £11 million on local projects?

