Viewpoint: The council has £11m for local projects

PUBLISHED: 08:30 26 October 2019

Cllr Andrew Wood is looking for local projects to benefit from £11m. Picture: MIKE BROOKE

Cllr Andrew Wood is looking for local projects to benefit from £11m. Picture: MIKE BROOKE

Mike Brooke

Property Week magazine did a story recently about the huge amounts of money paid to Tower Hamlets Council by developers.

Between 2013 and 2018 they reported we received £127.5 million of S106 money and £45.2 millions of Community Infrastructure Levy money (CIL). The money can be spent on new or replacement infrastructure (like schools, GP surgeries, playgrounds, lighting) that support the new homes being built here.

You may also want to watch:

But the magazine found that most of that money had not yet been spent. Only £0.1 million of CIL and £46.8 millions of S106 had been spent. Leaving £125.8 million unspent!

Government rules say the council need to consult you on how some of that CIL money should be spent locally.

Have you got any ideas on how to spend £11 million on local projects?

The council are consulting you on where and on what to spend the money here

Parents cry foul over fresh 'conflict of interest' in school's academy plans

Cyril Jackson Primary School in Limehouse Causeway. Picture: Google Streetview

Jailed: Man from Harlesden found with a loaded gun at Aldgate East Underground station

Idris Ali. Picture: BTP

Royal Mail's parcel postboxes rolled out in Tower Hamlets

Royal Mail has unveiled parcel postboxes in locations across London. Picture: SWNS

Removal of British citizenship from Bethnal Green IS schoolgirl 'unlawful', court hears

Shamima Begum. Picture: MPS

Guilty: Man arrested in Whitechapel is convicted of Zahir Visiter's knife death

Convicted.. Kamal Hussain, 22, found guilty at the Old Bailey of manslaughter. Picture: Met Police

Viewpoint: The council has £11m for local projects

Cllr Andrew Wood is looking for local projects to benefit from £11m. Picture: MIKE BROOKE

