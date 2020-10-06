Opinion

View from the House: protect people from the economic impact of coronavirus

MP Apsana Begum wants support for people working during the pandemic. Archant

The government should protect people from the economic impact of coronavirus.

Too many are being let down the Tories’ patchy pandemic support measures resulting in unfairness, injustice and hardship.

People across Poplar and Limehouse continue to work hard – often from home and invariably in cramped conditions with limited equipment or balancing paid work with caring responsibilities.

On top of this, mass unemployment looms ominously and workers are increasingly being subject to cynical “fire and rehire” exercises disgracefully aimed at imposing less favourable conditions.

Talking to local businesses and residents has made it clear to me that the government must do whatever it takes to protect people from the economic impact of coronavirus - including extending support schemes so that no one is forced to work in unsafe conditions and that people’s wellbeing is prioritised.

We need to rewrite the rules of the economy, so that it works for everyone – investing in jobs and green industries of the future.