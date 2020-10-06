Search

Advanced search

Opinion

View from the House: protect people from the economic impact of coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 17:20 06 October 2020

MP Apsana Begum wants support for people working during the pandemic.

MP Apsana Begum wants support for people working during the pandemic.

Archant

The government should protect people from the economic impact of coronavirus.

Too many are being let down the Tories’ patchy pandemic support measures resulting in unfairness, injustice and hardship.

You may also want to watch:

People across Poplar and Limehouse continue to work hard – often from home and invariably in cramped conditions with limited equipment or balancing paid work with caring responsibilities.

On top of this, mass unemployment looms ominously and workers are increasingly being subject to cynical “fire and rehire” exercises disgracefully aimed at imposing less favourable conditions.

Talking to local businesses and residents has made it clear to me that the government must do whatever it takes to protect people from the economic impact of coronavirus - including extending support schemes so that no one is forced to work in unsafe conditions and that people’s wellbeing is prioritised.

We need to rewrite the rules of the economy, so that it works for everyone – investing in jobs and green industries of the future.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Historic Whitechapel bell foundry ‘reduced to window dressing’ if hotel goes ahead, planning hearing is told

Whitechapel bell foundry in its heyday. Picture: Charlotte Dew

View from the House: protect people from the economic impact of coronavirus

MP Apsana Begum wants support for people working during the pandemic.

Why electric recharging lamp-posts will put East End’s motorists on the spot

Town hall's environment councillor Dan Tomlinson...

Last posting dates for Christmas parcels announced

The last Christmas posting dates for parcels have been announced. Picture: Parcelforce Worldwide

You can make your mark on Tower Bridge and be part of its history if you have a story to tell

Schoolchildren regailed with story of the 78 bus to Shoreditch that lept over gap in 1952 as Tower Bridge was opening for shipping to pass... and landed safely the other side! Picture: Lucy Hunter