View from the house: ‘Spy Cops’ Bill challenges human rights
PUBLISHED: 08:30 24 October 2020
Archant
The Covert Human Intelligence Services Bill, also known as the ‘Spy Cops’ Bill, proposes for our secret services and numerous public bodies to be able to commit criminal acts whilst on duty.
I voted against the Bill, as I believe it challenges the human rights and civil liberties that are so vital to sustaining a functioning democracy.
Within the Bill are provisions for state agencies to commit and even incite crimes at political protests and shut down trade union activity. Both are vital to defending the rights of working people and minorities.
The Bill does not contain protections for groups so often under attack – BAME and LGBTQ+ communities in particular.
I could not, with a clear conscience, vote for this Bill, with my constituents in mind. I believe that by standing against such measures, I stood up for the people of Poplar and Limehouse.
