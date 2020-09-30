Opinion

View from the House: Tendering process must be transparent

After many attempts I was successful in the ballot for Prime Minister’s Questions.

I took the opportunity to question Boris Johnson about the government’s procurement of goods and services during the pandemic. Since May, government contracts worth over £1bn had been awarded to private companies without competitive tendering.

In April, the government spent £150m on unusable masks, and in July £120m was awarded to a medical company owned by a Tory councillor. This has created an unaccountable system which lacks transparency.

Whilst the government needed to act urgently, it has abandoned the need for basic checks and due diligence.

The government vowed to “demonstrate value for money on every pound of taxpayers’ money spent” but has repeatedly broken this promise by awarding contracts without the usual tendering process.