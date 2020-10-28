Search

View from the chamber: Should we change how borough is governed?

PUBLISHED: 08:30 31 October 2020

Cllr Andrew Wood asks whether Tower Hamlets needs an elected mayor. Picture: Mike Brooke

Cllr Andrew Wood asks whether Tower Hamlets needs an elected mayor. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

In 2010 we held a referendum on how to govern ourselves in Tower Hamlets. Should a single person make decisions that affect us all?

Who should select that person, you the voter, by directly electing a mayor as happened from 2010, first Lutfur Rahman and now John Biggs, or councillors electing one of their own as leader, as used to be the case before 2010 (called a leader and cabinet model)?

There is a third model called the committee system, where power and responsibility are instead shared among councillors, as well as different hybrid models that combine elements of the above.

Next May, after a long process of engagement, Newham has decided to hold a referendum on whether to keep their mayor or move to a mommittee system. The question for Tower Hamlets is whether we copy them and hold our own referendum in 2021. See this petition change.org/towerhamletsmayor2020

