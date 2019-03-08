Search

Opinion: Council is making no attempt to make ward a nice place to live

PUBLISHED: 08:30 17 August 2019

Cllr Andrew Wood.

Cllr Andrew Wood. Picture: Mike Brooke

Mike Brooke

Cllr Andrew Wood... asking planning committee to reject building scheme "so we can make better use of limited open space".

For a number of years, Tower Hamlets held the record for the tallest residential buildings in the country (Pan Peninsula 48 storeys high).

We lost the crown to the St George Wharf Tower in Vauxhall at 49 storeys.

But the record has returned to Tower Hamlets. Landmark Pinnacle has now topped out at 75 storeys with 984 apartments  (233 metres/765 feet tall if you prefer), in fact, a large number of residential buildings have all topped out in recent  months including South Quay Plaza 68 storeys, Newfoundland 60 storeys, Wardian East Tower 55 storeys.

They are all in my ward, Canary Wharf.

These buildings will bring thousands of new residents, tens of millions of pounds for Tower Hamlets Council from developer's contributions and a government bonus scheme.

But what is still lacking is any attempt by the council to make my ward a nice place to live.

Cannabis worth £20k seized in Limehouse drugs cafe raid triggered by worried neighbours

Cannabis worth about £20,000 was seized in a raid on a cafe in Limehouse known as The Den on Thursday, August 15. Picture: MPS

Stepney Green fraudster pretended to be dead man's nephew in bid to get his council flat

Snaresbrook Crown Court.

'I will not be bullied': Pensioner faces threat of time behind bars in ten-year row over security gate

Veronica Gordon and daughter Janice at Mrs Gordon's flat in Mile End. Picture: Polly Hancock

Appeal for help finding missing girl known to frequent Stratford and Tower Hamlets

Police are appealing for help finding Suemaya Begum. Picture: MPS

Twenty people flee after fire breaks out at Poplar hostel

Around 25 firefighters attended a fire at a hostel in Canton Street, Poplar. Picture: Google street view.

