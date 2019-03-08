Opinion: Council is making no attempt to make ward a nice place to live

Cllr Andrew Wood. Picture: Mike Brooke Mike Brooke

For a number of years, Tower Hamlets held the record for the tallest residential buildings in the country (Pan Peninsula 48 storeys high).

We lost the crown to the St George Wharf Tower in Vauxhall at 49 storeys.

But the record has returned to Tower Hamlets. Landmark Pinnacle has now topped out at 75 storeys with 984 apartments (233 metres/765 feet tall if you prefer), in fact, a large number of residential buildings have all topped out in recent months including South Quay Plaza 68 storeys, Newfoundland 60 storeys, Wardian East Tower 55 storeys.

They are all in my ward, Canary Wharf.

These buildings will bring thousands of new residents, tens of millions of pounds for Tower Hamlets Council from developer's contributions and a government bonus scheme.

But what is still lacking is any attempt by the council to make my ward a nice place to live.