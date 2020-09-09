Opinion

View from the chamber: What is the true cost of Covid?

Cllr Andrew Woods wants to know the true cost of Covid in Tower Hamlets. Picture: Mike Brooke Mike Brooke

Four times I have asked Tower Hamlets Council to provide a detailed breakdown of the cost of Covid, four times I have been refused or blocked.

A press release in August said the council would need to spend

£60 million more due to increased spending and loss of income and that as the government had only committed to provide £30m that meant a £30m black hole.

But at the end of July they released estimates of how much the budget would have to change this year, it added up to £39m from all causes (not just Covid), not including £9m for extra costs in education and Tower Hamlets Homes.

Analysis of cabinet documents suggest the actual cost of Covid maybe as low as £15.5m this year, not £60m.

We need some honesty from the council about the financial impact of Covid on us.