View from the chamber: What is the true cost of Covid?
PUBLISHED: 08:30 12 September 2020
Mike Brooke
Four times I have asked Tower Hamlets Council to provide a detailed breakdown of the cost of Covid, four times I have been refused or blocked.
A press release in August said the council would need to spend
You may also want to watch:
£60 million more due to increased spending and loss of income and that as the government had only committed to provide £30m that meant a £30m black hole.
But at the end of July they released estimates of how much the budget would have to change this year, it added up to £39m from all causes (not just Covid), not including £9m for extra costs in education and Tower Hamlets Homes.
Analysis of cabinet documents suggest the actual cost of Covid maybe as low as £15.5m this year, not £60m.
We need some honesty from the council about the financial impact of Covid on us.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.