Opinion

View from the town hall: History must be taught honestly and truthfully

PUBLISHED: 08:30 10 October 2020

Cllr Rabina Khan wants black history taught honestly.

Cllr Rabina Khan wants black history taught honestly.

London’s East End has been home to people of African and Caribbean origin since at least the 16th century.

But it took the toppling of the statue of a 17th-century slave trader for most people to realize the legacy of slavery runs throughout our country in its banks and in its major cities.

The “compensation” paid to slave owners after abolition was so huge that it took until 2015 for Britain to finish paying the bill.

2020 has shown that across the world people are taking a stand against racism, oppression, bias and white privilege in solidarity for truth and social justice.

When teaching British history, it needs to reflect the good and the bad. It’s not about rewriting history.

Britain’s Black History Month has been running for more than 30 years.

We need to make sure our history is taught honestly and truthfully. That it’s inclusive of black history and Britain’s colonial’s past.

We can celebrate both our finer moments and embrace our darker moments.

Topic Tags:

