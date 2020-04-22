Search

Opinion: Masks and other PPE are vital

PUBLISHED: 08:30 25 April 2020

Cllr Rabina Khan wants proper PPE equipment supplied to NHS staff and care workers.

Cllr Rabina Khan wants proper PPE equipment supplied to NHS staff and care workers.

Tower Hamlets is home to The Royal London Hospital, which has stated that its top priority in the Covid-19 pandemic is to protect its patients and the staff who are caring for them.

Care homes and care providers in the borough are also doing their utmost to protect and care for our most vulnerable and elderly.

Over the past week, we have heard countless reports about the lack of appropriate PPE for both hospital staff and frontline care workers. Fit-test face masks and other PPE is absolutely as vital as testing, not only to protect patients and staff but to prevent the ongoing spread of Covid-19 and a subsequent increase in the death toll – tackling the problem before it escalates further and continues to disrupt everyone’s lives.

Together we all pay tribute to the hospital staff and care workers who are putting their lives at risk to keep us safe.

