Search

Advanced search

Opinion: Covid-19 has no notion of boundaries

PUBLISHED: 08:30 06 June 2020

Cllr Rabina Khan is encouraging people to sign up to COVIDENCE UK study.

Cllr Rabina Khan is encouraging people to sign up to COVIDENCE UK study.

Archant

As we are all now too aware, black people are four times more likely to die from Covid-19 than white people, and people from BAME communities are around twice as likely to die than white people.

Many assumptions have been made about the reasons why these numbers are so high such as deprivation, lower-paid occupations and multi-occupancy households but fact is scientists do not know the reason.

But every day they discover something new.

You may also want to watch:

I recently proposed a cross-party working group in Tower Hamlets to address this issue, similar to the Covid-19 Oversight panel established by Camden Borough Council.

Covid-19 has no notion of boundaries and by the same token we need to work together and pool resources and knowledge. A second wave may yet happen.

And Queen Mary University is working on the COVIDENCE UK qmul.ac.uk/covidence/ study which intends to use your data to fight Covid-19. You should sign up today.

Together we can tackle Covid-19 and address the underlying issues of poverty and deprivation that have fuelled the pandemic.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Cause of roof blaze at Bethnal Green flats revealed

A roof blaze at Hadleigh House in Bethnal Green broke out in the early hours of Thursday, May 28. Picture: Juha Ristolainen / @Riussi

Canary Wharf worker survives 39-day coma in battle against Covid-19

Darren arrives home after 50 days in hospital. Picture: Lisa Moore

Residents awaiting answers after roof blaze at Bethnal Green block of flats

Around 80 firefighters batted the roof blaze at a block of flats in Hadeligh Close, Bethnal Green. Picture: Juha Ristolainen / @Riussi

Appeal after Limehouse station worker threatened with knife

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Queen Mary Students’ Union passes no confidence vote against university principal following year of tensions

Queen Mary University of London Students Union. Picture: QMSU

Most Read

Cause of roof blaze at Bethnal Green flats revealed

A roof blaze at Hadleigh House in Bethnal Green broke out in the early hours of Thursday, May 28. Picture: Juha Ristolainen / @Riussi

Canary Wharf worker survives 39-day coma in battle against Covid-19

Darren arrives home after 50 days in hospital. Picture: Lisa Moore

Residents awaiting answers after roof blaze at Bethnal Green block of flats

Around 80 firefighters batted the roof blaze at a block of flats in Hadeligh Close, Bethnal Green. Picture: Juha Ristolainen / @Riussi

Appeal after Limehouse station worker threatened with knife

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Queen Mary Students’ Union passes no confidence vote against university principal following year of tensions

Queen Mary University of London Students Union. Picture: QMSU

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Good advice for new runners

More people have been getting out to exercise during the coronavirus pandemic

London Youth Games launch virtual games

Robert Clack celebrate their London Youth Games rugby success

Opinion: Covid-19 has no notion of boundaries

Cllr Rabina Khan is encouraging people to sign up to COVIDENCE UK study.

London Lions captain Ikhimwin insists they will be ‘fired up’ when they return

Joe Ikhimwin attacks for London Lions at Leicester (pic Graham Hodges)

Premier League fixtures and where to watch the first three rounds

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Drive 24