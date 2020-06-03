Opinion: Covid-19 has no notion of boundaries

As we are all now too aware, black people are four times more likely to die from Covid-19 than white people, and people from BAME communities are around twice as likely to die than white people.

Many assumptions have been made about the reasons why these numbers are so high such as deprivation, lower-paid occupations and multi-occupancy households but fact is scientists do not know the reason.

But every day they discover something new.

I recently proposed a cross-party working group in Tower Hamlets to address this issue, similar to the Covid-19 Oversight panel established by Camden Borough Council.

Covid-19 has no notion of boundaries and by the same token we need to work together and pool resources and knowledge. A second wave may yet happen.

And Queen Mary University is working on the COVIDENCE UK qmul.ac.uk/covidence/ study which intends to use your data to fight Covid-19. You should sign up today.

Together we can tackle Covid-19 and address the underlying issues of poverty and deprivation that have fuelled the pandemic.