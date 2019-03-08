Viewpoint: Cllr Rabina Khan - Free movement to borough is important

Cllr Rabina Khan supports free movement in Tower Hamlets. PATH

Many in our borough know that free movement of people isn’t just about cheap labour – for Tower Hamlets businesses free movement is about access to talent which is essential to continue to grow and innovate.

Freedom of movement is not just about immigration from with the EU, London needs to be able to harness talent from around the world.

Having frictionless access to the 500m people who live in Europe is a great start though!

The numbers of EU workers in the UK is already starting to fall – in 2015 the numbers were up by 12 per cent but had fallen by 6pc in 2018.

Of the 3.7m EU citizens in the UK, 83pc of working age are in a job.

25pc of construction workers are from EU and many have already chosen to return home.

Liberal Democrats have always been supportive of EU nationals living in the UK and for a vibrant, productive and diverse Tower Hamlets and London.