Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Viewpoint: Cllr Rabina Khan - Free movement to borough is important

PUBLISHED: 08:30 20 April 2019

Cllr Rabina Khan supports free movement in Tower Hamlets.

Cllr Rabina Khan supports free movement in Tower Hamlets.

PATH

Many in our borough know that free movement of people isn’t just about cheap labour – for Tower Hamlets businesses free movement is about access to talent which is essential to continue to grow and innovate.

Freedom of movement is not just about immigration from with the EU, London needs to be able to harness talent from around the world.

Having frictionless access to the 500m people who live in Europe is a great start though!

The numbers of EU workers in the UK is already starting to fall – in 2015 the numbers were up by 12 per cent but had fallen by 6pc in 2018.

Of the 3.7m EU citizens in the UK, 83pc of working age are in a job.

25pc of construction workers are from EU and many have already chosen to return home.

Liberal Democrats have always been supportive of EU nationals living in the UK and for a vibrant, productive and diverse Tower Hamlets and London.

Most Read

Ex-council employees among those embroiled in alleged global scam

Saleh Ahmed, left, promotes his

Thieves use circular saw in attempted Limehouse cash machine break-in

The buzzsaw left at the scene at Limehouse DLR Station. Picture: Luke Acton.

Life sentence for man who murdered estranged wife while children slept upstairs

Mohammed Anher Ali has been jailed for life with a minimum of 26 years. Picture: Met Police

Guilty: Four who stabbed man, 22, in ‘stop and search’ drugs feud

Convicted of attempted murder in Cable Street... Mohammed Habib Ali from Shadwell and Alomgir Shahriyar from East Ham. Pictures: Met Police

More than 500 drivers fined for speeding on A12 after five fatalities in nine months

The A12 leading up to Redbridge Roundabout. Picture: Ken Mears

Most Read

Ex-council employees among those embroiled in alleged global scam

Saleh Ahmed, left, promotes his

Thieves use circular saw in attempted Limehouse cash machine break-in

The buzzsaw left at the scene at Limehouse DLR Station. Picture: Luke Acton.

Life sentence for man who murdered estranged wife while children slept upstairs

Mohammed Anher Ali has been jailed for life with a minimum of 26 years. Picture: Met Police

Guilty: Four who stabbed man, 22, in ‘stop and search’ drugs feud

Convicted of attempted murder in Cable Street... Mohammed Habib Ali from Shadwell and Alomgir Shahriyar from East Ham. Pictures: Met Police

More than 500 drivers fined for speeding on A12 after five fatalities in nine months

The A12 leading up to Redbridge Roundabout. Picture: Ken Mears

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Cricket: Mixed emotions for Essex’s Chopra

Varun Chopra of Essex in batting action during Essex Eagles vs Middlesex, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 19th April 2019

Tennis: GB ready for Kazakhstan Fed Cup test

Great Britain's Johanna Konta and her team-mates after victory in the Fed Cup at Bath University.

Cricket: Middlesex leave mark on Essex

Dawid Malan hits four runs during Essex Eagles vs Middlesex, Royal London One-Day Cup Cricket at The Cloudfm County Ground on 19th April 2019

Embleton hails support of Orient fans after victory over Harrogate

Leyton Orient fans celebrate (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Coulson and Harrold head O’s to another crucial win in the battle for the title

Josh Coulson celebrates scoring with Leyton Orient team-mate Macauley Bonne (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists