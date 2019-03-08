Opinion: EU election is key to signal what kind of Brexit everyone wants

Cllr Andrew Wood is encouraging everyone to vote in EU election. Mike Brooke

While it is impossible to predict what will happen with Brexit it is likely that on Thursday, May 23 we will be able to vote in the European Union Parliamentary elections.

EU27 citizens may need to fill in an additional form to vote in the UK, for more information about this see the council website.

May 7 is the deadline to register to vote, May 8 is the deadline to register for a postal vote.

In the original Brexit referendum only 65 per cent of those eligible to vote in Tower Hamlets did so, in other areas the turnout was up to 82pc. Whether you are a Leaver, Remainer or just hate Brexit, the results of these elections are important as a signal to what kind of Brexit we want and there are some clear choices.

This time we all need to vote so that we get a clear signal of what the nation wants now.

