Opinion: We must make sure residents in tower blocks are in safe buildings

After Grenfell, the government said it would make all high-rise flats safe. But two years later, there are thousands of people, including here in east London, living in flats with flammable cladding on their building.

During my adjournment debate I pressed ministers for an action plan and called for immediate repairs, so residents are able to sleep at night.

Following pressure from campaigners and parliamentarians, the government has finally allocated £200 million to remove dangerous ACM cladding from social housing and private tower blocks.

This is a step in the right direction, however, this funding does not go far enough. It only funds removal of ACM cladding, meaning that the 1,700 high-rise or high-risk buildings with other forms of dangerous cladding are not protected.

We must make sure every building is safe, and that this country never has to endure a tragedy like the Grenfell disaster. This government needs to step up and legislate, to provide support to those not protected by the new funding.