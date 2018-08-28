Search

Viewpoint: Councillors need to ensure their intergrity is not compromised

PUBLISHED: 08:00 19 January 2019

Cllr Peter Golds, Island Gardens

Archant

That a councillor should resign from a seat that he had won just seven months previously on December 31 is unusual.

That this should be the second resignation from the council, the previous being on December 22, is noteworthy. The two by-elections will cost taxpayers many thousands of pounds and electors may ask what checks were made on the background of both Labour councillors when selecting them.

At a time of concern as to the integrity of politicians this is a sorry record. In recent years Tower Hamlets has had three councillors imprisoned for fraud along with the former mayor and his agent disqualified for corrupt and illegal practices. During the same period the borough has been served by hard working councillors from across the spectrum who have observed the law and done their best to serve the borough.

At the next council meeting Cllr Wood and I will be calling for all councillors to ensure that their integrity is not compromised.

Viewpoint: Councillors need to ensure their intergrity is not compromised

