Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Opinion: Raising awareness of crime and community issues

PUBLISHED: 08:30 01 June 2019

City & East Assembly Member Unmesh Desai supports community unity.

City & East Assembly Member Unmesh Desai supports community unity.

Archant

Crime remains one of the top concerns of Londoners and City Hall has a vital role in highlighting issues facing local communities.

Being able to hear the direct experiences of east London residents is crucial to my work and I strongly encourage those who have specific issues they would like to raise to get in touch.

You may also want to watch:

At the last London Assembly Police and Crime Committee meeting, I challenged the Met commissioner on hate crime in football stadiums and the level of security provision at religious institutions in our capital.

With the 20th anniversary of the publication of the MacPherson Report, I also asked about police diversity training and community engagement.

Locally, it was good to join the Altab Ali Day commemoration in the park named after him and watch an excellent play at the Brady Centre that depicted his life and the circumstances of his tragic racist murder.

The day's message of community unity is as powerful and necessary today as ever.

Most Read

Double stabbing in Bow Common leaves man, 23, fighting for his life

The men were found with stabb wounds in St Paul's Way. Pic: Google

Murder hunt launched after man stabbed in Bow Common dies

The stabbing took place in St Paul's Way. Pic: Google

Police arrest 39 people in raids targeting suspected drug dealers in Bow and Stepney

Police have carried out raids at 17 addresses across the borough. Pic: Kois Miah

Man critical after being attacked with a bat in Bethnal Green

A crime scene remains in place after a man was attacked by a group armed with a bat in Globe Road shortly after 5pm yesterday (Monday). Picture: Google street view.

Two men charged with Bow Common murder

St Paul's Way. Pic: Google

Most Read

Double stabbing in Bow Common leaves man, 23, fighting for his life

The men were found with stabb wounds in St Paul's Way. Pic: Google

Murder hunt launched after man stabbed in Bow Common dies

The stabbing took place in St Paul's Way. Pic: Google

Police arrest 39 people in raids targeting suspected drug dealers in Bow and Stepney

Police have carried out raids at 17 addresses across the borough. Pic: Kois Miah

Man critical after being attacked with a bat in Bethnal Green

A crime scene remains in place after a man was attacked by a group armed with a bat in Globe Road shortly after 5pm yesterday (Monday). Picture: Google street view.

Two men charged with Bow Common murder

St Paul's Way. Pic: Google

Latest from the East London Advertiser

West Ham sign Spanish keeper to replace Adrian

Espanyol’s goalkeeper Roberto dhas signed for West Ham

FA raising awareness of concussion problems

The FA are raising awareness among players about the importance of recognising and responding to symptoms of concussion

Opinion: Raising awareness of crime and community issues

City & East Assembly Member Unmesh Desai supports community unity.

Call for new athletics officials to join the action

Alan Bell at the Alexander Stadium High Performance Centre, Birmingham

European Masters inline skating heading to Stratford

Cycling is one of the sports available at the Lee Valley Park (pic: Lee Valley Park Authority)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists