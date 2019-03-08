Opinion: Raising awareness of crime and community issues

City & East Assembly Member Unmesh Desai supports community unity. Archant

Crime remains one of the top concerns of Londoners and City Hall has a vital role in highlighting issues facing local communities.

Being able to hear the direct experiences of east London residents is crucial to my work and I strongly encourage those who have specific issues they would like to raise to get in touch.

At the last London Assembly Police and Crime Committee meeting, I challenged the Met commissioner on hate crime in football stadiums and the level of security provision at religious institutions in our capital.

With the 20th anniversary of the publication of the MacPherson Report, I also asked about police diversity training and community engagement.

Locally, it was good to join the Altab Ali Day commemoration in the park named after him and watch an excellent play at the Brady Centre that depicted his life and the circumstances of his tragic racist murder.

The day's message of community unity is as powerful and necessary today as ever.