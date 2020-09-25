Search

Advanced search

Opinion

View from the Town Hall: Committed to ambitious manifesto

PUBLISHED: 08:30 26 September 2020

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs remains committed to the manifesto that got him elected. Pic: LBTH

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs remains committed to the manifesto that got him elected. Pic: LBTH

Archant

We’ve faced over a decade of cuts to public services under the government’s austerity programme.

Coronavirus has shown the importance of public services but we are now being hit by bigger pressure just when we are needed more than ever. The economy threatens vulnerability to thousands of local families and we need to be there to help our residents.

You may also want to watch:

I know the country is in difficulty but the council is part of the front line. The handling of the Westferry Printworks planning decision highlighted a government that doesn’t seem to understand the needs and priorities of our residents.

So tough times are with us. Against this background I remain committed to continuing to the ambitious manifesto I was elected on.

From delivering 2,000 council homes, to bringing our waste service in house, cleaning up our air and our Tackling Poverty work we have made huge progress. I’ll continue to make the case to government about the needs of our community.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the East London Advertiser

View from the Town Hall: Committed to ambitious manifesto

Tower Hamlets mayor John Biggs remains committed to the manifesto that got him elected. Pic: LBTH

Just 7 votes loses battle to save 150 years of Bethnal Green’s Victorian gasworks heritage

Victorian heritage Bethnal Green gasworks set to be turned into luxury housing complex by Regent's Canal. Picture: Ben Pedroche

Leyton Orient denied Carabao Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur

A view of the Breyer Group Stadium, home to Leyton Orient.

Essex coach McGrath believes Sam Cook has room to grow

Essex's Sam Cook in action during day two of the Bob Willis Trophy Final at Lord's, London.

Covid latest: Safety rules are being put on ice at Tower of London

Skating Beefeater patrolling Tower of London's frozen moat. Picture: Royal Palaces