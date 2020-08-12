Search

Advanced search

Opinion

View from the Town Hall: We need more support for longer

PUBLISHED: 08:30 15 August 2020

Mayor John Biggs says businesses need ongoing government support.

Mayor John Biggs says businesses need ongoing government support.

LBTH

Covid-19 has meant we’ve needed unprecedented government intervention to support our economy and people’s jobs.

The furlough scheme has been a lifeline for businesses and people in the East End. In July over 40,000 jobs in Tower Hamlets were furloughed.

You may also want to watch:

However, the scheme is ending in October, and the government risks setting back whole sectors of our economy when it stops.

It cannot go on forever but while some businesses have reopened others, including many that local residents work in – retail, hospitality, or other customer facing jobs depending on commuters, have not. Without continued help they will have to choose between letting go of staff or paying to keep them.

On top of this, protection for private renters will also end in August. The East End is normally very resilient but we will need more support for longer to get us through this. Otherwise we face high levels of unemployment and broken businesses if government does not change course.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Council workers to strike for another 3 days over Tower Hamlets new work contracts

Protest outside housing offices in Roman Road... at the height of Coronavrus emergency. Picture: Unison

Man guilty of murder after stabbing victim three times in Poplar park

Yasin Omar Amare was found guilty of stabbing Gleb Stanislavovitch Zhebrovsky to death in Lansbury Estate Park. Picture: Met Police

‘Four weeks and we’re still in B&B’ say angry families evacuated from toppled Bow crane tragedy

Toppled 60ft crane still resting where it landed on a block of flats being built after crashing through houses in the next trurning. Picture: Mike Brooke

Where Tower Hamlets won’t let you park all day outside your ‘home zone’ from September 1

Map of 'mini zone' boundaries to ban all-day parking from September 1. Google map

A-Levels: Even ‘troubled’ pupils from Bow School make it to top universities

Ashraf Ali (left) and Omar Alam... both heading for Queen Mary University at Mile End. Picture: Bow School

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Council workers to strike for another 3 days over Tower Hamlets new work contracts

Protest outside housing offices in Roman Road... at the height of Coronavrus emergency. Picture: Unison

Man guilty of murder after stabbing victim three times in Poplar park

Yasin Omar Amare was found guilty of stabbing Gleb Stanislavovitch Zhebrovsky to death in Lansbury Estate Park. Picture: Met Police

‘Four weeks and we’re still in B&B’ say angry families evacuated from toppled Bow crane tragedy

Toppled 60ft crane still resting where it landed on a block of flats being built after crashing through houses in the next trurning. Picture: Mike Brooke

Where Tower Hamlets won’t let you park all day outside your ‘home zone’ from September 1

Map of 'mini zone' boundaries to ban all-day parking from September 1. Google map

A-Levels: Even ‘troubled’ pupils from Bow School make it to top universities

Ashraf Ali (left) and Omar Alam... both heading for Queen Mary University at Mile End. Picture: Bow School

Latest from the East London Advertiser

View from the Town Hall: We need more support for longer

Mayor John Biggs says businesses need ongoing government support.

West Ham United announce Scotland pre-season training camp

West Ham United manager David Moyes after his side's win over Watford

Guilty: Hoaxer whose fake ‘noxious’ package to PM was intercepted in east London

Theresa May... hoax package adressed to her at 10, Downing Street was intercepted in east London sorting office. Picture: Google and (inset) Home Office

Essex keeper Wheater enjoying close-up view of spin king Harmer

Simon Harmer of Essex celebrates with Adam Wheater (pic Gavin Ellis/TGS Photo)

How 15,000 Tower Hamlets schoolkids will be hit if under-18 free fares are scrapped on the buses

Mayor Biggs... scrapping bus concessions for under-18s