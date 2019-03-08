Search

Opinion: Universal Credit misery continues as it's not fit for purpose

PUBLISHED: 08:30 28 September 2019

Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs believes government welfare policies are impacting on residents.

Tower Hamlets Mayor John Biggs believes government welfare policies are impacting on residents.

Archant

Universal Credit is continuing to let our most vulnerable people down in Tower Hamlets.

Since April we have already seen 150 errors affecting our residents - on top of the 578 errors we raised last year. Each of these figures represents a personal tragedy but the government has continued with its 'computer says no' approach.

As a council we are standing up for our residents and pointing out these errors. Whether it be a lone parent who we identified was underpaid £15k or a case where despite us notifying DWP 4 times they didn't take action until an overpayment of £12k had accrued. The system isn't working.

My Tackling Poverty Fund was set up to help our most vulnerable residents and offers support with advisors based at a local foodbank.

Our residents are bearing the brunt of the government's welfare policies. The roll out of Universal Credit should be halted until it is fit for purpose.

