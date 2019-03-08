Opinion: Universal Credit misery continues as it's not fit for purpose
PUBLISHED: 08:30 28 September 2019
Archant
Universal Credit is continuing to let our most vulnerable people down in Tower Hamlets.
Since April we have already seen 150 errors affecting our residents - on top of the 578 errors we raised last year. Each of these figures represents a personal tragedy but the government has continued with its 'computer says no' approach.
You may also want to watch:
As a council we are standing up for our residents and pointing out these errors. Whether it be a lone parent who we identified was underpaid £15k or a case where despite us notifying DWP 4 times they didn't take action until an overpayment of £12k had accrued. The system isn't working.
My Tackling Poverty Fund was set up to help our most vulnerable residents and offers support with advisors based at a local foodbank.
Our residents are bearing the brunt of the government's welfare policies. The roll out of Universal Credit should be halted until it is fit for purpose.