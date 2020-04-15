Opinion: Protect the NHS and save lives

Rushanara Ali, MP for Bethnal Green & Bow Picture: Ellis Quinn FREE TO USE

During this public health emergency, it is vital that we remain united and determined to overcome this difficult period.

Coronavirus has already taken the lives of many, and my thoughts are with those affected by the virus, and those that have lost loved ones.

I want to take this opportunity to publically thank all of our key workers for their bravery and commitment during this difficult time.

From NHS staff to teachers, from bus drivers to shop workers and support staff – we all owe so much to those who are keeping our country running and saving lives.

I am grateful to my constituents for following the government advice and urge everybody to continue to stay at home, protect the NHS and save lives.