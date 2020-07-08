Search

Advanced search

Opinion: Stand together to defeat racism

PUBLISHED: 08:30 11 July 2020

MP Rushanara Ali is fighting for underlying racial and socio-economic inequalities.

MP Rushanara Ali is fighting for underlying racial and socio-economic inequalities.

FREE TO USE

The murder of George Floyd rightly sparked widespread outrage and protests in the US, here in the UK and further afield.

It has shone a light on institutional and structural discrimination across the globe. We cannot be complacent. To build a better society we must stand together.

You may also want to watch:

The disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) groups is just one example of this.

Here in Tower Hamlets, we have one of the largest ethnic minority populations in the UK, which means that many families have been badly affected by this virus.

I have called on the government to act immediately to protect BAME communities and other vulnerable groups in response to the virus, and to tackle the underlying racial and socioeconomic inequalities which have caused this.

It is positive and encouraging to see so many people standing in solidarity against these injustices.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Breaking News: Four injured as building site crane collapses onto two houses in Bow

Compton Close... 60ft crane has collapsed onto two houses and a new block of flats. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Two arrested on picket line outside Tower Hamlets transport depot on 2nd day of council strike

Unison's online rally for Tower Hamlets council strike action

Crane collapse: Met Police begins investigation into tragedy at Bow where woman of 85 was killed

Police cordon srtill in place following crane collapse tragedy in Bromley-by-Bow. Picture: Met Police

Murder investigation launched in Poplar

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6215/10July. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Picture: Met Police

Neighbours tell of horror and rescue after 60ft crane crashes down on two houses in Bow

House in Compton Close with the crane crashed through the roof. Picture: Sid Rahman

Most Read

Breaking News: Four injured as building site crane collapses onto two houses in Bow

Compton Close... 60ft crane has collapsed onto two houses and a new block of flats. Picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Two arrested on picket line outside Tower Hamlets transport depot on 2nd day of council strike

Unison's online rally for Tower Hamlets council strike action

Crane collapse: Met Police begins investigation into tragedy at Bow where woman of 85 was killed

Police cordon srtill in place following crane collapse tragedy in Bromley-by-Bow. Picture: Met Police

Murder investigation launched in Poplar

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6215/10July. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Picture: Met Police

Neighbours tell of horror and rescue after 60ft crane crashes down on two houses in Bow

House in Compton Close with the crane crashed through the roof. Picture: Sid Rahman

Latest from the East London Advertiser

West Ham boss Moyes says his players know the job at hand at Norwich

West Ham United manager David Moyes (left) looks dejected as he goes to shake the hand of Burnley manager Sean Dyche after the Premier League match at London Stadium

Opinion: Stand together to defeat racism

MP Rushanara Ali is fighting for underlying racial and socio-economic inequalities.

Murder investigation launched in Poplar

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD6215/10July. Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Picture: Met Police

Armed police raid east London homes in anti-terrorist operation into ‘Islamist extremist activity’

Scotland Yard's anti-terrorist command arrests three suspects in east London. Picture: Met Police

Captain Stokes rallies England, but Windies build lead

England's Ben Stokes (second right) celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies Shane Dowrich on day three of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl