Opinion: Stand together to defeat racism
PUBLISHED: 08:30 11 July 2020
The murder of George Floyd rightly sparked widespread outrage and protests in the US, here in the UK and further afield.
It has shone a light on institutional and structural discrimination across the globe. We cannot be complacent. To build a better society we must stand together.
The disproportionate impact of Covid-19 on black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) groups is just one example of this.
Here in Tower Hamlets, we have one of the largest ethnic minority populations in the UK, which means that many families have been badly affected by this virus.
I have called on the government to act immediately to protect BAME communities and other vulnerable groups in response to the virus, and to tackle the underlying racial and socioeconomic inequalities which have caused this.
It is positive and encouraging to see so many people standing in solidarity against these injustices.
