Opinion: Putting TfL's Isle of Dogs transport proposals under spotlight

City & East AM Unmesh Desai wants alternative transport proposals for Canary Wharf. Archant

Following TfL's announcement that the Rotherhithe-Canary Wharf bridge project has been put on hold, I attended recent London Assembly Budget and Transport Committee meetings to hear about the reasons behind the delay and the alternative solutions under consideration.

I questioned the deputy mayor for transport on the proposed option of an improved ferry service as well as TfL's plans to upgrade other transport options for Isle of Dogs residents.

I also recently attended a public meeting and two public rallies held following the controversy surrounding the arrest of a man on the Aberfeldy Estate in Poplar, which was recorded on video and widely circulated. I have written to the Independent Office for Police Conduct to ask for their investigation into the issue to be expedited and I will continue to monitor the situation.

During a discussion on policing in Tower Hamlets on ATN Bangla TV, myself and other guests stressed the need for the police and community to continue to work closely together.