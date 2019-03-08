Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Opinion: Putting TfL's Isle of Dogs transport proposals under spotlight

PUBLISHED: 08:30 10 August 2019

City & East AM Unmesh Desai wants alternative transport proposals for Canary Wharf.

City & East AM Unmesh Desai wants alternative transport proposals for Canary Wharf.

Archant

Following TfL's announcement that the Rotherhithe-Canary Wharf bridge project has been put on hold, I attended recent London Assembly Budget and Transport Committee meetings to hear about the reasons behind the delay and the alternative solutions under consideration.

You may also want to watch:

I questioned the deputy mayor for transport on the proposed option of an improved ferry service as well as TfL's plans to upgrade other transport options for Isle of Dogs residents.

I also recently attended a public meeting and two public rallies held following the controversy surrounding the arrest of a man on the Aberfeldy Estate in Poplar, which was recorded on video and widely circulated. I have written to the Independent Office for Police Conduct to ask for their investigation into the issue to be expedited and I will continue to monitor the situation.

During a discussion on policing in Tower Hamlets on ATN Bangla TV, myself and other guests stressed the need for the police and community to continue to work closely together.

Most Read

Man, 22, dies after Isle of Dogs motorcycle crash

A 22-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a bollard on Westferry Road at the junction with Gaverick Mews. Picture: Google street view

DLR station attack: Man charged with attempted murder

All Saints DLR station. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Woodland Trust criticises planners over decision to move 500-year-old mulberry tree

The London Chest Hospital showing World War II bomb damage. Pic: Courtesy of Barts Health Archives and Museums

Leyton Orient 1 Cheltenham Town 0: Five things we learned

O's fans hold up a banner in tribute to former Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh before the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Appeal to find missing man known to frequent Tower Hamlets

Police have appealed for help finding missing man, Carlo Fabiani. Picture: MPS

Most Read

Man, 22, dies after Isle of Dogs motorcycle crash

A 22-year-old man has died after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a bollard on Westferry Road at the junction with Gaverick Mews. Picture: Google street view

DLR station attack: Man charged with attempted murder

All Saints DLR station. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Woodland Trust criticises planners over decision to move 500-year-old mulberry tree

The London Chest Hospital showing World War II bomb damage. Pic: Courtesy of Barts Health Archives and Museums

Leyton Orient 1 Cheltenham Town 0: Five things we learned

O's fans hold up a banner in tribute to former Leyton Orient manager Justin Edinburgh before the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

Appeal to find missing man known to frequent Tower Hamlets

Police have appealed for help finding missing man, Carlo Fabiani. Picture: MPS

Latest from the East London Advertiser

T20: Rain ruins Essex hopes at Glamorgan

Cameron Delport hits out for Essex (pic Gavin Elliis/TGS Photo)

Opinion: Putting TfL’s Isle of Dogs transport proposals under spotlight

City & East AM Unmesh Desai wants alternative transport proposals for Canary Wharf.

Hamlets and Bengal prepare for FA Cup encounters

Woodford Town vs Tower Hamlets, Essex Senior League Football at The Harlow Arena on 6th August 2019

ELF Podcast: West Ham start with champions; Orient face Sol; Daggers travel to Yorkshire

Leyton Orient's Josh Wright celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the League Two match against Cheltenham Town at Brisbane Road (pic: Chris Radburn/PA Images).

TfL traffic light warning after power cut across Redbridge, Barking and Dagenham, Newham and Tower Hamlets

The Victoria line stopped working due to a power cut. Picture: Sam Gelder
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists