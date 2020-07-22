Opinion

From City Hall: We must get to bottom of Westferry saga

Unmesh Desai AM wants proper investigations into all allegations of Westferry Printworks' wrongdoings. Archant

The saga of Robert Jenrick and Westferry Printworks continues: the government insists it is over, while the Housing Select Committee, to whom I will be writing, says it is not.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

I have written to the Met to ensure all allegations of wrongdoing are carefully investigated, so we get to the bottom of the matter and ensure public confidence in planning processes is maintained. I will also be asking questions at the GLA about the handling of the application while Boris Johnson was mayor.

At the London Assembly’s Economy Committee, we have begun an investigation into the support small businesses across the capital will need to recover and thrive as the country deals with the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

The committee is keen to hear from small businesses in east London about their needs in this challenging world, so please do get in touch if you have input for our investigation.