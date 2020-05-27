Search

Advanced search

Opinion: Biggest public health emergency of our time

PUBLISHED: 08:30 30 May 2020

Rushanara Ali MP is fighting for people who have fallen through the gaps in the governments coronavirus financial support.

Rushanara Ali MP is fighting for people who have fallen through the gaps in the governments coronavirus financial support.

FREE TO USE

The coronavirus pandemic is the biggest public health emergency of our time. It has caused hardship and great uncertainty for us all.

Since the crisis began, my team and I have been working incredibly hard to support constituents facing the brunt of this pandemic.

I have joined parliamentarians from all parties to put pressure on the government to ensure it provides the necessary support to our communities and further afield.

You may also want to watch:

I’ve been campaigning for more PPE, funding for our public services including local councils, global humanitarian aid and global trade, to name a few.

In my role on the Treasury Select Committee, I’ve called on the government to ensure that there is sufficient financial support for businesses and workers, and that no-one is left behind.

I’ve been campaigning to help the hundreds of thousands of people who have fallen through the gaps in the government’s coronavirus financial support schemes.

The government must do more to help people survive this crisis.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the East London Advertiser. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘We are all completely heartbroken’: Tributes to Tower Hamlets social worker who died with coronavirus

Irvin Fantie Moyo. Picture: Chris Moyo/LDRS

Coronavirus: Tower Hamlets call to lift immigration status as families are ‘too scared to get help’

Mayor calls for 'immigrant status' to be scrapped during Covid-19 crisis. Picture: Mike Brooke

Four people rescued from blaze at Bethnal Green block of flats

The fire brigade was called at 3.28am after a fire broke out at a block of flats in Bethnal Green. Picture: Shafi Azam

Police net £20,000 drugs and cash and arrest 17 suspects in Tower Hamlets’ Operation Continuum

Nabbed! 17 suspects arrested in Operation Continuum targetting drug gangs on streets of the East End. Picture: Met Police

Boy, 17, jailed 17 years after wall of silence’ murder hunt

Murder victim... Steven, just 15 when stabbed to death

Most Read

‘We are all completely heartbroken’: Tributes to Tower Hamlets social worker who died with coronavirus

Irvin Fantie Moyo. Picture: Chris Moyo/LDRS

Coronavirus: Tower Hamlets call to lift immigration status as families are ‘too scared to get help’

Mayor calls for 'immigrant status' to be scrapped during Covid-19 crisis. Picture: Mike Brooke

Four people rescued from blaze at Bethnal Green block of flats

The fire brigade was called at 3.28am after a fire broke out at a block of flats in Bethnal Green. Picture: Shafi Azam

Police net £20,000 drugs and cash and arrest 17 suspects in Tower Hamlets’ Operation Continuum

Nabbed! 17 suspects arrested in Operation Continuum targetting drug gangs on streets of the East End. Picture: Met Police

Boy, 17, jailed 17 years after wall of silence’ murder hunt

Murder victim... Steven, just 15 when stabbed to death

Latest from the East London Advertiser

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 30

Great Britain's Andy Murray after winning Wimbledon in 2013

Neighbours seek ‘safe’ social distancing pledge ahead of Columbia Road Flower Market reopening

As with all outdoor markets, Columbia Road Flower Market closed during lockdown, but could reopen after the government announced an easing of measures introduced to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Picture: Isabel Infantes

Opinion: Biggest public health emergency of our time

Rushanara Ali MP is fighting for people who have fallen through the gaps in the governments coronavirus financial support.

Coronavirus: Selected Premier League matches set for neutral venues

Detail of the No Room for Racism logo on the matchday ball ahead of a Premier League match

England name bumper 55-man group for international summer

England head coach Chris Silverwood during a press conference at Lord's
Drive 24