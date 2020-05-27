Opinion: Biggest public health emergency of our time

The coronavirus pandemic is the biggest public health emergency of our time. It has caused hardship and great uncertainty for us all.

Since the crisis began, my team and I have been working incredibly hard to support constituents facing the brunt of this pandemic.

I have joined parliamentarians from all parties to put pressure on the government to ensure it provides the necessary support to our communities and further afield.

I’ve been campaigning for more PPE, funding for our public services including local councils, global humanitarian aid and global trade, to name a few.

In my role on the Treasury Select Committee, I’ve called on the government to ensure that there is sufficient financial support for businesses and workers, and that no-one is left behind.

I’ve been campaigning to help the hundreds of thousands of people who have fallen through the gaps in the government’s coronavirus financial support schemes.

The government must do more to help people survive this crisis.