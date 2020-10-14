Opinion

View from City Hall: Community coming together

Unmesh Desai AM is well aware of the community spirit in Tower Hamlets. London Assemby

The second Covid-19 wave is upon us and east London is particularly affected.

Please heed Mayor Biggs’ message to avoid unnecessary social contact, and please do your best to maintain social distancing, hand washing and mask wearing.

I recently spoke to New City College about their development plans for the Poplar campus, including much-needed housing. In uncertain times, their bold vision both to expand and to strengthen their roots in the community is heartening to see.

I also visited Sister Christine, founder of local organisation Neighbours in Poplar. Along with volunteers, she was preparing lunch to distribute to those in need. It was encouraging the community coming together to help one another and donations are always welcome!

Lastly, as Black History Month begins, I’m delighted that Royal Mail have dedicated a post box to commemorate Walter Tull. He grew up in Bethnal Green, played for Clapton FC and was sadly killed in action in World War One. A great man, who should be honoured.