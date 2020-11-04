Search

View from the town hall: Let us know what matters to you

PUBLISHED: 08:30 07 November 2020

Mayor John Biggs wants to know what services are important to residents. Picture: LBTH

Mayor John Biggs wants to know what services are important to residents. Picture: LBTH

LBTH

As restrictions have again tightened in response to rising cases of coronavirus we’ve continued to work with our community to keep us all safe.

I’ve written to households in the borough with up-to-date advice and information on support available. We’ve also worked with the Department for Health to help find sites for three testing centres in the borough. It’s vital that if you develop symptoms you book a test.

We’ve started a six-week budget consultation on what residents want us to focus our spending on as we prepare to set our budget for next year. With pressure on our services increasing year-on-year and our funding from government having been cut massively since 2010, plus further costs and loss of income from the Covid-19 crisis, we face a difficult challenge. It will be tough but we need to protect key services and the most vulnerable. Please do get involved and let us know what matters to you.

